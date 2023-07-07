5 ETF Winners of 1H23 With More Upside Left

In the first half of 2023, Wall Street witnessed an extraordinary rally. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, which are the three major stock indexes, recorded significant growth of 3.8%, 15.9%, and 31.7%, respectively.

Notably, the S&P 500 entered a new bull market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite had their strongest performances in the first half of 2023 since 2019 and 1983, respectively. Most of the improvements were driven by the tech sector, owing to the enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) and better-than-expected corporate earnings.

Easing inflation and a less-hawkish Fed also played a key role in driving markets. Inflation has moderated after hitting a 40-year high last summer but still stands well above the Fed’s 2% target. The ebbing recessionary fear was another plus for the market.

Consequently, numerous ETFs experienced a surge in value in the first half of 2023. Against this backdrop, we highlight a few ETFs below, which are likely to record strong gains in the second half even after logging upbeat returns in the first half.

These ETFs beat the S&P 500 in return in the first half and have a P/E ratio less than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY (i.e., less than 17.86X). These ETFs have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).

ETFs in Focus

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ( ITB )

1H Return – Up 41.37%

P/E – 8.58X

Zacks Rank – #2

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

1H Return – Up 37.05%

P/E – 17.12X

Zacks Rank – #1

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF ( AIRR )

1H Return – Up 22.7%

P/E – 14.93X

Zacks Rank – #2

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF ( XTN )

1H Return – Up 25.0%

P/E – 12.66X

Zacks Rank – #2

Invesco S&P Mid-Cap Quality ETF ( XMHQ )

1H Return – Up 17.41%

P/E – 9.46X

Zacks Rank – #2





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.