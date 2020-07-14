5 ETF Areas Hitting Highs on Resurging Coronavirus Cases

The second wave of coronavirus infections is spreading rapidly all over the world. According to the latest study from World Health Organization, there has been a record increase of 230,370 coronavirus cases in 24 hours across the globe.



The United States has been at the forefront with more than 66,500 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. This was followed by India, which has seen a record surge of 28,637 cases, and South Africa, which has reported 13,497 new coronavirus cases in the same timeframe. The increase in new cases has sparked a broad-based resurgence in the pandemic that threatens to stunt the world’s reopening process and economic recovery (read: Try These ETF Strategies as the Coronavirus Crisis Worsens).



As the pandemic situation is getting worse or not better, stock markets will see continued volatility in the weeks ahead. While many corners of the broad market are at risk, the resurgence in coronavirus cases will continue to drive the e-commerce boom. This is because people are choosing to stay indoors again, which in turn would boost demand for cloud computing, gaming, e-sports, streaming services as well as online shopping. Additionally, investors will continue to pile up software shares which are apparently more insulated from the impacts of the virus.



Below, we have highlighted some ETFs from these corners of the investing world. Investors should note that these are hitting new highs lately:



Cloud Computing



As people at large and companies across sectors are working remotely, cloud-based platforms and services have become essential. Cloud computing has encouraged video conferencing, gaming, e-commerce, remote project collaboration, online classes and other programs. As such, Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund SKYY, WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD and Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF IVES could be exciting plays (read: ETFs to Play New Trends Triggered by COVID-19).



Video Streaming



Global streaming services are witnessing a huge surge in online viewership thanks to the rapid adoption of esports and increased video game usage. Investors could tap this trend through VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO, ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF GAMR, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF HERO and Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF NERD.



Online Retail



Consumers have made a radical shift toward online shopping as people want to avoid direct contact or go outside. Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY, Amplify International Online Retail ETF XBUY, ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN and ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF CLIX are the most popular in this category (read: ETFs to Benefit From Surge in E-Commerce Sales).



Internet



Altogether, investors could capitalize the boom from different corners under one roof through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, SPDR S&P Internet ETF XWEB, O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF OGIG, Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF PNQI and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index FDN.



Cyber Security



In the present digital world, the need for cyber security is growing by leaps and bounds. This is because digital transformation has increased the risk of security breaches and threats. In fact, we have seen years worth of digital transformation in months amid the pandemic. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF HACK, First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR, iShares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF IHAK and Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG target the cyber security industry (read: Cybersecurity Stocks & ETFs for the Coronavirus Crisis).



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.