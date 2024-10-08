5 Estate Planning Tips for Those in Utah

Estate planning can help you manage and distribute your assets. In Utah, you can use common estate planning tools like living trusts and beneficiary designations. But, you must follow specific state requirements, such as having witness signatures on wills. There are many different estate planning strategies that can help you and your family save time and money. Working with a financial advisor can also help make your plan compliant. Here are five estate planning tips for Utah residents.

1. Establish a Living Trust

A living trust allows you to transfer ownership of your assets into a trust while you are still alive. Inheritance laws in Utah, as in other states, permit you to use these trusts to maintain control over your estate while avoiding the lengthy probate process. This arrangement can be particularly beneficial for those with complex estates or specific distribution wishes, as it offers flexibility that a standard will might not provide.

In Utah, establishing a living trust can offer several advantages beyond avoiding probate. One is the ability to maintain privacy. Trusts are not public records, unlike wills that go through probate. This means that the details of your estate and its distribution remain confidential.

Additionally, a living trust can be a valuable tool for incapacity planning. Should you become unable to manage your affairs, the trustee you appoint can step in to handle your financial matters, ensuring continuity and protection of your assets.

2. Keep Beneficiary Designations Up to Date

Life events such as marriages, divorces, births and deaths can significantly impact your estate plan and require beneficiary designation updates. In Utah, as in other states, failing to keep these designations current can lead to unintended consequences, such as assets being allocated to an ex-spouse or bypassing a new family member. Prevent these issues by regularly reviewing and updating your beneficiary designations on accounts like life insurance policies, retirement plans and bank accounts.

Another reason to keep beneficiary designations current is to avoid potential probate complications. In Utah, assets with designated beneficiaries typically bypass the probate process, allowing for a more efficient transfer of wealth. This saves time, reduces legal expenses and provides privacy for your heirs, as probate proceedings are public records.

3. Create a Valid Will

Creating a valid will can help distribute your assets after passing. In Utah, a will must meet specific legal requirements to be considered valid. It must be in writing, signed by the testator (the person creating the will) and witnessed by at least two individuals who are not beneficiaries. These witnesses must also sign the will in the presence of the will's creator.

While it is possible to draft a will on your own, a financial advisor or an estate planning attorney can provide guidance to personalize your will and make it legally compliant. They can also recommend different strategies to minimize taxes and protect or grow your assets.

4. Plan for Long-Term Care

As life expectancy increases, more individuals find themselves requiring assistance with daily activities or medical care in their later years. Long-term care can be expensive. Without a plan, these costs can quickly deplete your estate, leaving less for your heirs. Long-term care insurance, Medicaid planning and setting aside specific assets can help mitigate these costs.

In Utah, living wills and healthcare directives can be integrated into your estate plan to clearly outline your wishes regarding long-term care.

5. Seek Professional Advice

Estate planning involves complex legal and financial considerations that can be difficult to navigate without expert assistance. Every individual’s estate planning needs are different, and professional advisors can offer personalized solutions that address your specific circumstances.

An estate planning attorney can help you understand Utah’s estate laws so that your assets are distributed as you wish. Financial advisors can also offer guidance on tax implications and investment strategies that fit your estate planning goals and thereby reduce potential conflicts.

Bottom Line

Knowing Utah’s estate laws can help you make better decisions. Setting up a living trust is one way to simplify the probate process, giving you privacy and control over your estate while avoiding probate. Utah also has favorable estate tax laws, as it does not impose an estate tax, allowing more of your assets to be passed on to your heirs.

Tips for Estate Planning

No matter how complex or simple your estate can be, a financial advisor could work with you to create a personalized plan. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Whether you're planning to retire in Utah, or another state, consider how retirees get taxed in different states. SmartAsset compiled a list of tax-friendly states for retirees.

If you prefer to create an estate plan on your own, make sure you avoid these common DIY estate planning pitfalls.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/fcafotodigital, ©iStock.com/Rockaa

The post 5 Estate Planning Tips for Those in Utah appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.