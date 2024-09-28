5 Essentials Families Need To Buy Before Winter — and How To Save Money on Each

With cold weather, family holidays, and yuletide cheer right around the corner, you and your loved ones may be looking to jump on winter essentials. After all, waiting until the last minute could mean higher prices, empty shelves, or just plain anxiety. And who wants to deal with that when you’re busy rockin’ around the Christmas tree?

So which items are important for families to stock up on early? And are there ways to save money on each? GOBankingRates consulted with the experts to find out.

Non-Perishables

“When it comes to non-perishable cooking and baking ingredients for holiday feasts, stocking up before popular items sell out can ensure you have everything you need and gives you time to shop around for the best prices,” stated consumer and money-saving expert, Andrea Woroch.

Items like beans, rice, pasta, peanut butter, flour, and sugar are all wise to buy ahead of time. Woroch recommended savings apps like Flipp and Fetch. Tailored for grocery lists, Flipp shows you what’s on sale at different stores while Fetch offers you the opportunity to gain rewards by taking photos of your receipts.

Over-the-Counter Medications

If there’s one thing we know about winter months, they usher in the dreaded cold and flu season. And kids provide the perfect vector for transmission. This is why Sarah Jankowski, director of user growth and integrated marketing at Shopkick, recommended stocking up on over-the-counter options before they are in short supply. Since many brands like Tylenol and Advil have generic alternatives that are just as effective, Jankowski suggested choosing these options to help cut costs.

Insulation

Getting everyone to agree on a temperature setting can be challenging… especially when there’s that one person in the family who always runs colder than the rest and drives up the electric bill.

So, if you’re looking to reduce heating costs, Erika Kullberg, attorney and personal finance expert, recommends fixing up your home before temps turns frigid. “Before the temperatures really start to drop, invest in home supplies like draft stoppers, thermal curtains, and space heaters,” stated Kullberg.

Pet and Baby Essentials

Your furry friends may require extra calories to stay warm during the cold months which is why having enough pet food (as well as treats and litter) is important — especially if a blistery winter wonderland makes leaving the house difficult. To save money, order items in bulk and online.

Similarly, always ensure you have stocked plenty of baby formula and diapers for little ones well in advance. Amylia Ryan of babylist.com recommended signing up for subscription services offered by brands like Honest and Dyper to decrease costs, as well as joining loyalty and rewards programs. “Some diaper brands, like Pampers, have rewards programs where purchase points can be traded in for high-value coupons,” wrote Ryan. “So while you’re paying for the first few boxes of diapers up front, it’ll eventually save you money on future purchases.”

Holiday Decor

If you’re looking to gussy up a console or turn your mantel into a magic forest, you should definitely start early. Not only does holiday décor tend to sell out quickly, but Woroch advised that shopping in advance will also help you save money on these coveted items. “Head to discount retailers like HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx where you can find a selection of holiday décor for up to 60% savings,” stated Woroch, who also suggested perusing thrift stores like Goodwill for deeply discounted finds.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Essentials Families Need To Buy Before Winter — and How To Save Money on Each

