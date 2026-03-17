5 Energy Stocks That Have Doubled Down on Dividends Since Oil Crossed $80

Key Points

I'll look at five major producers’ latest dividend actions (raises, payout structure changes, and streak extensions) alongside the specific shareholder-return commitments they’re making.

Free cash flow strength, record production, synergy plans, and buyback authorizations that run into the tens of billions make these stocks solid options in the current market environment.

10 stocks we like better than Devon Energy ›

When oil crossed $80 a barrel in early 2024, the largest U.S. energy producers faced a familiar choice: drill aggressively or return cash to shareholders. They chose the latter. Dividend raises, buyback programs, and capital return commitments accelerated as free cash flow swelled. Oil price volatility is reshaping how energy companies allocate capital, and the dividend story is the clearest expression of that shift. Here are the five energy stocks that doubled down hardest on shareholder returns.

#5: Devon Energy

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) ranks fifth on dividend commitment, but its forward story is the most dramatic of the group. The current quarterly dividend sits at $0.24 per share, leading to a 2.1% yield. Devon shifted to a fixed dividend structure in 2025, prioritizing predictability over volatility-linked payouts.

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The real catalyst is its pending all-stock merger with Coterra Energy, expected to close in Q2 2026. Post-merger, the dividend is expected to increase 31% to $0.315 per quarter, and a new $5 billion-plus share repurchase authorization is planned. Devon's $0.24 ex-dividend date falls on March 13, 2026, with payment due March 31, 2026. Shares have gained 22% already, year to date.

#4: EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has built a steady dividend growth record alongside production expansion. The current quarterly dividend is $1.02 per share, raised from $0.975 in mid-2025. EOG also paid special dividends of $1.50 in both 2022 and 2023 during periods of elevated commodity prices, so there is precedent to do so again.

FY2025 free cash flow came in at $4.66 billion, supporting the dividend and a $806 million buyback program. The Encino acquisition added scale, with proved reserves growing to 5,514 MMBoe. EOG trades at a trailing P/E of just 15x with a dividend yield of 3%, a fair price for a company that has a history of returning capital to owners. Shares are up 25% year to date.

#3: ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) made one of the more explicit capital return commitments in the sector. The company raised its quarterly dividend 8% from $0.78 to $0.84 in Q4 2025, and CEO Ryan Lance has stated a target of "growing our base dividend at a top-quartile S&P 500 rate." Conoco returned $5.0 billion via buybacks in 2025 and plans to direct 45% of cash from operations to shareholders in 2026.

The Marathon Oil integration delivered $1 billion-plus in run-rate synergies. Q4 results missed estimates, with EPS of $1.02, driven by a 19% drop in average realized prices to $42.46 per BOE. The company's long-term free cash flow target of $7 billion in incremental free cash flow by 2029 anchors the dividend growth story.

#2: Chevron

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) extended its dividend growth streak to 39 consecutive annual increases with a 4% raise in Q4 2025, bringing the quarterly rate to $1.78 per share as of Q1 2026. Total shareholder returns in 2025 reached $27.1 billion, including $12.1 billion in buybacks.

Record worldwide production of 3,723 MBOED and record operating cash flow of $33.90 billion funded those returns even as oil prices softened. CEO Mike Wirth called 2025 a year of "industry-leading free cash flow growth and superior shareholder returns, despite declining oil prices." The current dividend yield is 3.57%.

#1: ExxonMobil

No energy company has matched the consistency and scale of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM). The company extended its dividend growth streak to 43 consecutive years with a 4% raise in Q4 2025, lifting the quarterly dividend from $0.99 to $1.03. Exxon repurchased $20 billion in shares in 2025 and has authorized another $20 billion for 2026.

FY2025 operating cash flow was $51.97 billion, with free cash flow of $26.13 billion. Production hit a 40-plus year record of 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, while Permian Basin output reached a record 1.8 million BOE per day in Q4. Cumulative structural cost savings have reached $15.1 billion since 2019. CEO Darren Woods summed it up: "ExxonMobil is a fundamentally stronger company than it was just a few years ago."

The Bottom Line

These five companies defined what "doubling down" on dividends looks like: multi-decade streaks extended, buyback programs measured in tens of billions, and free cash flow targets pointing toward more of the same.

Exxon's 43-year streak, buybacks in 2025, and another round authorized for 2026 set the standard, backed by record production, structural cost cuts, and cash flow that held up even as WTI pulled back from $85.35 peak in April 2024 to $64.51 in February 2026.

The companies that built durable capital return programs during the high-price window have demonstrated the scale and consistency of those commitments through the volatility that followed.

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Austin Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.