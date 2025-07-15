5 Electronics That Could Get Cheaper After Trump’s Trade Deal With China

In April 2025, President Trump announced that the United States would start imposing tariffs of 145% on goods imported from China. Since many of the electronics we use are made in China, this would likely lead to higher prices. This wasn’t the news Wall Street wanted to hear and most major stock markets began to sell off.

Soon after the announcement, President Trump stated that there would be exceptions to the tariffs, including computers, smartphones and certain components. While there has been considerable back-and-forth discussion between U.S. and Chinese officials, along with several threats, such as Chinese nationals being denied visas to attend U.S. schools, the two countries have reached a compromise trade agreement.

Within the agreement, all Chinese imports will be subject to a 30% tariff, while U.S. imports into China will face a 10% tariff. With these new, more favorable tariffs in place, it’s safe to say that the electronics below may become cheaper going forward.

Electronics That Could Get Cheaper After Trump’s Trade Deal

Given the sharp reduction in tariffs from 145% to 30%, many Chinese-produced items will not experience as significant a price increase as initially anticipated. Here are five items that are expected to become cheaper in the coming months.

Bluetooth Earbuds and Headphones

Many of these products are manufactured in China at scale due to their low per-unit production costs. Lower tariffs will reduce the import costs and help push retail prices lower.

Computer Accessories

These peripheral devices (keyboards, mice and web cams) are inexpensive to produce but were heavily impacted by tariffs. Importers now have more flexibility in pricing.

Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

Devices from brands like Amazfit, Huawei and others are produced in China. Many of these items experienced a drastic price increase soon after the original tariffs were announced, but they may become more affordable in the near future.

LED Light Bulbs and Smart Home Devices

China is a major supplier of LED technology and smart home products like plugs, switches and home security cameras. Expect to see more aggressive pricing in this category due to reduced import costs.

Drones and RC Devices

Consumer drones, like those from DJI (based in China), previously became much more expensive due to tariffs. A 115% drop in tariff rate will likely make entry-level and mid-tier drones more accessible again.

With the reduction in tariffs, more Chinese companies might soon decide to re-enter the U.S. market. This will boost competition and hopefully help lower prices back toward previous levels for many of the items mentioned.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

