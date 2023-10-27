5 Electric Trucks To Stay Away From Buying

The biggest reasons to get an electric vehicle are to save money, save gas, and save the environment. However, one of the downsides to buying an EV is that they might not do all the things a typical-powered one might, especially if you are used to trucks that can haul, tow and tackle the heaviest tasks on your to-do list.

“Safety and efficiency are some of the most essential needs a user hopes to ensure when purchasing an auto truck,” explained Peter Dubois, general manager of Find by Plate. “However, while these may be the primary concern for some, others are more interested in other factors such as a more pleasant MPGe, longevity and the level of comfort the truck provides.”

It’s not just the lack of capability, either. Oftentimes it can be the price tag of an electric vehicle or the amount of money it takes to repair one that drives potential buyers away. Here is a list of some electric trucks to stay away from buying, including their manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) and key features.

Atlis XT

2023 MSRP: $69,000

For years, the Atlis XT was in development, continuously facing challenges from a limited charging infrastructure that didn’t provide reliability to drivers on long destination trips. While the Atlis TX price is the second least expensive electric truck on this list, its delayed rollout and underperforming track record may make potential buyers hesitant. In short: its reliability is a gamble.

“The truth is, when it comes to electric automobiles, being amongst the first to purchase is not always the smartest thing to do,” advised Dubois. “It is best to watch and learn from the experience of others and ascertain if indeed, a company lives up to their promised standard.”

Lordstown Endurance

2023 MSRP: $52,500

Don’t let the low price tag fool you. While the upfront cost might be attractive to your wallet, there is a staggering number of reports about Lordstown Endurance’s low real-world range of MPGe (miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent). “This particular truck, though being affordable, is quite low for a range of 174 miles,” said Dubois.

Plus, some of the untested tech features have been called into scrutiny, among several other features it offers.

“Official EPA stats show a meager 174-mile range for this sizable crew cab,” said Steven May, owner at Number Plates 4 You. “That’s barely above a standard Nissan Leaf and well below the Ford F-150 Lightning’s reach. Even more, it sits at the bottom of the 2023 EV list with a mere 48 MPGe combined.”

Rivian R1T

2023 MSRP: $70,000

The Rivian’s R1T has been awarded high marks and general applause for its well-rounded performance. It includes a standard all-wheel drive, which is available in two different configurations: Dual-Motor and Quad-Motor. With the optional Quad-Motor setup, the R1T boasts up to 835 horsepower.

However, many drivers report that this truck offers a less desirable MPGe. John Lin, owner of JB Motor Works, said that “…some customers have raised concerns about the overly engineered features and pricey options making it an expensive buy for many.”

F-150 Lighting Platinum 4WD

2023 MSRP: $93,000

Ford has come up with an electric truck that has 400 miles of all-electric range, rear- and four-wheel drive, and can be configured with either an extended cab with a 6.6-foot bed, or a larger four-door crew cab with a shorter 5.6-foot bed.

“The most important reason why you should avoid this is that the Lightning falls short in range, a glaring downside when you’re hauling heavy stuff,” highlighted May. “It was pitched as tough, but the reality is that electric trucks are scarce because shifting these big, weighty machines to electric isn’t easy.”

Ford recently confirmed that it was drastically downsizing its Lightning production because of global markets signaling a slowdown in the electric vehicle industry. “From the get-go, the F-150 Lightning didn’t live up to the hype,” added May. “While hiccups are normal for fresh models, especially innovative ones, the troubles here were significant, prompting Ford to pull back more than 100 units in 2023.”

GMC Hummer EV SUT

2023 MSRP: $100,000

An 1000-hp electric powertrain is the push behind this Hummer’s drive, letting the truck sprint to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. With a large size and hauling capacity, the GMC Hummer EV SUT can plow through all roads and any terrain it comes across.

“It is no longer a secret that people are willing to pay more for a brand that is known,” noted Dubois. “However, this truck shows that being known and trusted doesn’t always guarantee that a product would satisfy the needs of a customer.”

He continued, “Another reason one should stay away from this product is durability, and reliability in traffic. Also the fact that others have reported that its nature and make up, defeats the relevance of the EV in its name.”

Lin concludes that potential buyers should keep in mind that “every truck has its own pros and cons, blended with respective brand reputations.” Therefore, “it is advisable for customers to research thoroughly, test drive, and make their choices based on their individual needs and comfort.”

