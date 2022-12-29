5 Electric Cars To Buy for Less Than $35,000

In 2022, 18% of Americans delayed purchasing cars. This delay, according to a GOBankingRates survey of 1,028 respondents, was due to the strained economy.

While nobody can fully predict 2023’s economic climate, it’s a safe bet that many who delayed buying cars won’t continue to put it off in 2023.

An increasing number of new electric vehicles are coming out in 2023, and most offer surprisingly affordable price tags. If you’re on a budget and ready to drive electric, check out these five electric cars available for less than $35,000.

Chevrolet 2023 Bolt EV

Starting At: $25,600

If this is your first time driving an electric vehicle, consider investing in Chevrolet’s 2023 Bolt EV.

Chevrolet provides the Plug-In Promise for drivers switching over to electric cars to ensure ease in owning, charging and caring for an EV. Drivers can charge their cars at over 40,000 public charging stations and receive home charging installation on Chevrolet, with the car company covering standard outlet installation of a Level 2 (240-Volt) charging outlet. (For eligible customers with the purchase or lease of a new 2023 Bolt EV.)

Go from zero to 60 in just 6.5 seconds while driving a 2023 Bolt EV and use the One Pedal Driving feature to slow the vehicle through regenerative braking. Want more acceleration? Use the sport mode button for even more driving excitement. The 2023 Bolt EV can fit up to five passengers and offers a stylish and comfortable interior with plenty of extra space for everyone.

Chevrolet 2023 Bolt EUV

Starting At: $27,200

Another fun EV option from Chevrolet is the 2023 Bolt EUV. The Bolt EUV comes with the same Plug-In Promise as the Bolt EV, but it has even more space and comfort thanks to its SUV-like proportions.

The Bolt EUV is an attractive electric vehicle for long car rides and road trips. It is compatible with more than 200,000 miles of roads across the United States and Canada, offers enhanced automatic emergency braking and detects curves with the help of real-time cameras, sensors and GPS.

Those on the road for a while can invest in the Bolt EUV’s Super Cruise Package. This allows the Bolt EUV to take the wheel on compatible roads with hands-free driver assistance technology.

Hyundai 2023 Kona Electric SUV

Starting At: $33,550

The Hyundai 2023 Kona Electric SUV offers plenty of electric vehicle advantages to drivers. Some of these perks include an electric motor designed for quick acceleration, regenerative braking, the ability to charge at home or at one of their growing number of charging stations, and access to HOV lanes where you can drive solo.

Best of all, you may be eligible for up to $2,000 in potential tax credits and incentives. Update your ZIP code to see which incentives you may qualify for.

Pro tip: Make sure to review the states in which the 2023 Kona Electric SUV is currently sold as it is not currently available everywhere.

2023 Nissan LEAF

Starting At: $28,040

The 2023 Nissan LEAF is a 100% electric vehicle. The 2023 model comes complete with a whole new look, including advanced driver assistance and safety features. The 2023 Nissan LEAF offers EV drivers with fast charging, an EPA range of up to 212 miles, a suite of driver-assist tech to outsmart traffic and more cargo space than ever before.

Some buyers might be able to get tax credits from this EV purchase. Use the Nissan benefits calculator to find out which tax credits and incentives may be available in your area.

2023 MINI Hardtop Cooper SE

Starting At: $34,225

Coming in just under $35,000 is the 2023 MINI Hardtop Cooper SE. This small car packs a mighty punch as an EV: fully recharged with new features including new wheels, redesigned front and back grilles and standard LED headlights and Union Jack Tail lights. Drivers even receive air curtains to ensure an even more aerodynamic drive.

Feel extra secure with MINI Electric’s new standard Lane Departure Warning to ensure safety on the road with vibrations in the steering wheel designed to notify you if you drift from your lane.

The all-electric MINI Cooper SE also commits to sustainability. The company’s partnership with Polar Bears International is working to secure a better tomorrow for polar bears and to protect their habitats.

