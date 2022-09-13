5 Easy Ways to Save Money on Your Next Fast Food Order

While fast food may not be the healthiest meal choice, it's a delicious way to get a quick meal while on the go. Many fast food eateries have relatively affordable prices compared to the cost of food at most sit-down restaurants.

But even fast food prices are higher than they used to be, thanks to inflation. If you make the right moves, you can spend less money the next time you pick up your favorite dish at the drive-through line. Here are a few easy ways to save money on your next fast food:

1. Become a rewards program member

Many fast food companies have free rewards programs. Usually, this type of program is connected to the brand's mobile app. You may be able to earn rewards such as discounts or a free food item by regularly spending money with the brand. If you have a favorite fast food spot, this is an easy way to earn discounts and freebies for being a loyalist.

2. Use fast food mobile apps

You're missing out on savings if you're not using fast food mobile apps. Many brands have mobile apps, and they're usually loaded with money-saving opportunities.

Some brands include valuable coupons in their apps, and these coupons could make your next meal cheaper. Some eateries may include deals made only available to app users. You may need to order in the app or give a code at the drive-through to score a discount on your order.

3. Pay attention to time-sensitive deals

Some fast food restaurants promote time-sensitive deals. You may be able to score a discount by placing an order on a certain day of the week or during a specific time of the day. Taco Bell and Sonic are two examples of fast food spots that offer happy hour deals.

Check if your favorite fast food eateries have discounted happy hours or daily specials that could help you save.

4. Complete a survey to earn a freebie

You may be able to score a freebie or a discount on your next order if you hold onto your receipt. Some fast food companies include survey opportunities at the bottom of their receipts. They do this as a way to collect helpful feedback from customers.

You could earn a freebie by answering questions and sharing your experience. The next time you get a receipt, check to see if a survey opportunity is available before you throw it out.

5. Skip the meal deal

While a meal deal or a combo could help you save a few cents -- it's not always the best money move. Especially if you're not very hungry or aren't the type of person who enjoys a soda or fries with your burger. Ordering a la carte may be the best money move for some.

You can stick to your budget while enjoying your favorite tasty treat. If you're craving a trip to your favorite fast food spot, see if you can find a way to pay less. These tips and tricks could help you score a deal that makes your next meal more affordable.

By saving money every time you order fast food, you may have more funds left to add to your savings account.

Are you looking for other ways to save money? Check out these personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.