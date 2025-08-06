5 Easy Summer Side Gigs You Can Start With No Experience

It’s the middle of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to pick up some extra income. Warmer weather and flexible schedules make it easier to find side gigs that don’t require too much work or experience.

While side hustles usually don’t bring in enough money to live on, they can still help ease the pressure of everyday costs. According to a TaxAct survey, 73% of those with a side hustle make less than $1,000 per month, and only about 3% make $5,000 or more per month through their side hustle.

Here are five beginner-friendly side gigs if you want to earn a little more this summer.

Pool Cleaner

Average pay: $17 per hour

Most homeowners want to keep their pool clean throughout the summer, but sometimes lack the necessary time and effort to keep it swim-ready. Pool cleaning typically involves skimming leaves and debris, brushing pool walls, emptying filters, checking chemical levels and adding chlorine or other treatments.

Many pool services companies hire seasonal workers and provide on-the-job training. You can also work independently by offering your services to family, friends, neighbors, posting on local Facebook groups or signing up on platforms like Thumbtack or TaskRabbit.

Dog Walking

Average pay: $17 per hour

Summer is the busiest time for dog walkers, and it’s also a low-barrier way to earn some extra money. The job involves 20 to 60-minute walks, depending on the dog and the owner’s schedule. No special training is required, but you must be reliable.

You can get started on apps like Rover or Wag, which allow you to create a profile, set availability and set your rates. You can also offer services independently by spreading the word on local Facebook groups or telling family members, friends or neighbors.

Mover

Average pay: $18 per hour

Summer is peak moving season, and movers are in high demand throughout summer and into the back-to-school season. Being a mover involves anything from carrying boxes and furniture to loading a truck and handling an entire household move.

It’s physical, but you don’t need experience to get started. You can start with a moving company or offer your services through local groups on social media or through gig apps like TaskRabbit or Dolly, an on-demand moving help and furniture delivery app.

Tutor

Average pay: $20 per hour

School is out, but many parents look for tutoring to help kids catch up before the new school year. Tutors generally have expertise in the subjects they teach, and help students of all ages to better understand the topics they bring to each session.

You don’t need a teaching degree, but you need at least a high school degree. Platforms like Tutor.com require you to be an expert in your subject and be currently enrolled as a college sophomore or higher at an accredited university in pursuit of a four-year degree, or have a four-year degree from an accredited university.

Editor’s note: Average pay for side gigs mentioned was pulled from ZipRecruiter.com.

