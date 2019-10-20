5 Earnings to Watch This Week

Earnings season is trundling on, and even though we got numbers from companies like JPMorgan Chase, Netflix and UnitedHealth Group last week, this week looks set to be even more exciting.

Earnings season is trundling on, and even though we got numbers from companies like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Netflix (NFLX) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) last week, this week looks set to be even more exciting.

Earnings season is going well so far. Some 73 S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter earnings, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv, and nearly 84% have topped expectations, well above the 65% average since 1994. Even comparing the numbers to recent history shows a beat rate that is well above average, as 74% of companies have topped expectations over the last four quarters. That implies that analysts might have set the bar too low, making it far too easy to top forecasts.

The actual numbers, however, have not been good. Combining reported earnings with expectations shows that earnings-per-share are on track to drop 3.1% year-over-year, and even taking out the beaten-down energy sector shows profits dropping 0.6%. With companies beating at such a high rate, it’s still up in the air whether earnings really do finish down year-over-year.

How these companies do could go a long way toward answering that question.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

McDonald’s (MCD) The chicken wars are raging. Burger King is offering the Impossible Whopper, and Wendy’s (WEN) is serving up breakfast. But there’s only one McDonald’s. The company has gained 17% in 2019, but lags the S&P 500’s 19% rise. Will earnings The fast-food giant, which reports Tuesday morning, is expected to report a profit of $2.10 a share on sales of $5.47 billion.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Boeing (BA): The beleaguered airplane manufacturer’s earnings will be the least of investor concerns as new revelations about the 737 Max have hit the stock hard. We’ll be watching Wednesday morning to see if it can beat earnings and sales forecasts for $2.18 and $20.16 billion, respectively.

Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft and Apple (AAPL) have been trading places as the most valuable companies in the stock market, with both having market capitalizations of more than $1 trillion. Apple’s currently a touch higher, but perhaps Microsoft’s earnings can change that? Or is it time to worry about its upside being capped? Microsoft is expected to report a profit of $1.24 a share on sales of $32.24 billion.

Tesla (TSLA): Tesla’s nine-day winning streak, its longest ever, ended on Friday. That run was a response to a deliveries report earlier this month, one that wasn’t received all that well. Maybe Tesla’s earnings can do the same thing? Tesla is expected to report a loss of 28 cents share on sales of $6.48 billion.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Amazon.com (AMZN): Everyone loves Amazon.com, or at least Wall Street does. All analysts covering it rate it Buy or Outperform, according to FactSet. Will Thursday’s earnings report, due after the close, cause any of them to change their minds. Amazon is expected to report a profit of $4.50 on sales of $6.87 billion.

