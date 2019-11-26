Only about 100 companies are reporting earnings this week of Thanksgiving. It’s a shortened week, with just 4 trading days.

But a lot of retailers and technology companies are set to report in the first three days of the week.

Those include some of the biggest names in retail and some high-flying technology stocks.

Most of these companies have excellent earnings surprise track records with few misses. It’s not easy to beat every quarter for years, especially in challenging industries like retail.

Will they keep beating?

Will they continue to hit new highs?

5 Earnings Charts to Watch This Thanksgiving Week

Autodesk ADSK has only missed once since 2016. That’s an impressive streak. Shares hit new highs earlier in 2019 but have rebounded off recent lows. Will another beat push these into a breakout? VMware VMW has beat 9 quarters in a row. Shares peaked earlier in 2019 and then saw a severe sell off. But they have bounced back off their lows. Will another beat keep up the momentum? Deere DE has missed 6 quarters in a row after putting together an incredible multi-year string of beats. The agriculture sector has taken it on the chin. But even with the misses, the shares have recently busted out to new highs. The shares aren’t expensive, at just 15.8x forward earnings. Is Deere a buy at these new highs? Best Buy BBY has only missed once in the last 5 years. Shares took a dive in the December 2018 sell off but have since recovered. Yet, they haven’t been able to break out to new highs. Will this quarter be a gamechanger? Burlington Stores BURL has missed only once in the last 5 years, and it was in 2019. However, investors brushed it off and sent the shares to new all-time highs. The shares are no longer cheap, with a forward P/E of 28. Is this retailer too hot to handle?

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.