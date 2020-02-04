This is an active week for earnings with over 550 companies expected to report.

Only Alphabet remains in the FAANG group, but that doesn’t mean many hot growth stocks won’t be reporting this week. Several of the hottest retailers, restaurants and communications companies are reporting.

Additionally, some multinational companies are reporting earnings this week who may see impacts from the coronavirus, both inside, and outside, of China itself.

Want to know what is happening economically on the ground in China and Hong Kong?

Tune into these 5 companies’ conference calls for behind the scenes information.

Forward guidance is going to be crucial.

5 Earnings Charts to Watch for Impacts of the Coronavirus

1. Disney DIS has already shut down Disney Shanghai. How much of an impact will that shutdown, and the shuttering of movie theaters across the country, have on the upcoming quarters?

2. Yum China YUMC operates the largest restaurant chain in the country, with KFC. It has only missed once since its 2016 spin-off from its former parent company, Yum. This is the one to tune into as it has restaurants throughout every corner of the country.

3. Uber UBER is not in China but it may have seen some impacts due to the reduction in travel to and from China. Chinese tourists are not leaving the country right now. And neither are global business travelers.

4. Tapestry TPR does a lot of business in its three luxury names: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, in China and Hong Kong. Additionally, Chinese tourists, again, are not buying much of anything in key international cities like New York, London and Paris.

5. Canada Goose GOOS opened its first Chinese store in 2019 but it was already serving Chinese consumers through its website and when they traveled to other countries they were big buyers. What is happening now? Will there be a big impact in the upcoming quarter?

