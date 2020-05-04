Earnings season rolls on even though the popular FAANG stocks and Microsoft have reported.

This week there are over 1400 companies reporting, with many of them prominent companies that will give us an idea about what is happening in the economy as the coronavirus continues to impact.

These 5 are the companies everyone will be talking about.

While some of them have seen their shares sell-off, several are hitting new all-time highs.

Impressive.

And several have great earnings surprise track records. It’s not easy to beat every quarter or nearly every quarter for five years but they’re doing it.

But the coronavirus could really scramble everything. Will they beat again?

5 Earnings Charts Everyone Will Be Talking About

1. Disney DIS has seen its shares decline 28% year-to-date as the coronavirus has shut its amusement parks, cruises, hotels and has pushed back the launch of some of its upcoming blockbuster movies. On the flip side, its streaming service has surged. It has beat 5 of the last 6 quarters. Will this report do anything to help the shares?

2. Activision Blizzard ATVI is one of the few stocks that is up on the year, adding 12.2% year-to-date. It has a great earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2016. Is the optimism warranted?

3. Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT hasn’t missed since its 2015 IPO. Impressive. It has also been one of the big performers of the last 5 years with shares up 212% during that time. But they’ve sunk 23% in 2020 on the coronavirus impacts. With some states reopening gyms, is the worst over for Planet Fitness?

4. Wingstop WING has only missed twice since its 2015 IPO but one of those was last quarter. Still, shares have surged of the March lows and are now up 39% year-to-date and are at new all-time highs. Wingstop should be one of the beneficiaries of the surge in restaurant/food delivery during the shelter-in-place orders. But is it now priced for perfection?

5. Shopify, Inc. SHOP hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s an impressive streak. But Shopify is now one of the hottest stocks on the Street in 2020. Shares are up 64.7% year-to-date when others are clearly struggling to even get back in the green. It’s at new 5-year highs but is now trading with a forward P/E of 31,909. Yes- 31,000x as it’s expected to make just $0.02 this year. Is it too hot to handle?

