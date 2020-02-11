5 Earnings All-Stars with Spectacular Charts

Earnings season isn’t over yet even though most of the S&P 500 has now reported. There are over 550 companies expected to report this week including many mid-cap superstars.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for five years but several of these companies are doing that.

It takes a combination of great management, which knows how to communicate well with Wall Street analysts, as well as a bit of luck to keep the streak alive.

Only a couple dozen companies have earnings beats records that are this good.

That’s what makes these five true earnings all-stars.

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

1. Exact Sciences Corp. EXAS has missed only twice in the last five years. The maker of Cologuard, the colon cancer screening test, has been on a tear the last few years with revenue expected to rise another 86% in 2020. It’s come down off its recent all-time highs. Is this a buying opportunity?

2. Shopify, Inc. SHOP hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2017. Shares continue to hit new all-time highs almost daily. The company has a nose bleed P/E of 544. It’s one of the hottest charts on the Street. Can it maintain this momentum?

3. CME Group CME hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. During that streak, shares have gained 124%, outperforming the S&P 500 which is up just 58.8% during that time. It’s looking to bust out to another new high. Is this a hidden gem?

4. Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO hasn’t missed since Zacks data begins in 2016. That’s a great track record of this older Silicon Valley stalwart. With a forward P/E of just 15 and a dividend yielding 2.9%, is Cisco a deal?

5. Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT hasn’t missed in 5 years either. That’s another impressive streak especially considering the ups, and downs, in the semiconductor industry. Shares are busting out to new 5-year highs, having gained 60% in the last year. Can it keep this momentum?

