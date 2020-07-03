5 DuPont-Tested Winning Stocks

Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock.

However, stepping beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level could lead to even better returns. Here is where the DuPont analysis comes into play.It is an analytical method, which examines three major elements – operating management, management of assets and the capital structure – related to the financial condition of a company. Below we show how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier



Importance of Du Pont



Although one can’t play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margin as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

In fact, it also sheds light on the company’s leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials.However, looking at financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Screening Parameters



• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low priced stocks. However, when looking for lower priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are five of six stocks that made it through the screen:

Medifast Inc MED: The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It comes from a favorable Zacks industry (placed at the top 28% of total 250+ industries in the Zacks universe).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. USNA: The Zacks Rank #2 company develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. It comes from a favorable Zacks industry (top 37%).

Universal Forest Products Inc. UFPI: The company is a holding company with its subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It comes from a favorable Zacks industry (top 12%).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: The company provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. It hails from a favorable Zacks industry (top 13%).

Landstar System Inc. LSTR: This is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions, incorporated in 1991.

