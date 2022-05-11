5 DuPont-Tested Stocks Likely to Give Solid Returns

With the global markets on a volatile ride thanks to rising rate worries and stagflation fears in the United States, rising COVID-19 cases in China and the war in East Europe, looking for quality stocks is investors’ natural choice.

There are plenty of criteria or metrics that can lead investors to quality stocks. Among these return on equity (ROE) is one of the most coveted ones. That said, we would like to note that the basic ROE calculation doesn’t always tell the complete story and an investor might get misled by picking stocks based on this number.

Thus, taking a step beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level or applying the DuPont technique seems to be an intriguing idea.

Here is how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

Inside the Strength of DuPont

The DuPont analysis allows investors to evaluate the elements that are the driving factors in any change in ROE. It can help investors to separate companies having higher margins from those having a high turnover. In fact, it also focuses on the company’s leverage status. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. If this is the case, the strength of a company can be uncertain if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor relying solely on basic ROE may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins while finding out the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company's financials.

Screening Parameters

• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low priced stocks. However, when looking for lower priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are five of 14 stocks that made it through the screen:

MEDIFAST (MED): Zacks Rank #2 Medifast is direct-selling company in the health and wellness industry.

The average earnings surprise of MED for the past four quarters is 12.94%.

The average earnings surprise of MED for the past four quarters is 12.94%.

MarineMax HZO: The Zacks Rank #1 companyis the nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer.

The average earnings surprise of HZO for the past four quarters is 32.75%.

Global Industrial Company GIC: Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1.

The average earnings surprise of GIC of the past four quarters is 36.33%.

Boise Cascade BCC:Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of BCC for the past four quarters is 38.18%.

Watsco WSO: Watsco is the largest distributor of Heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as related parts and supplies in North America. It has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of WSO for the past four quarters is 24.31%.

