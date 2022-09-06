5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch In September 2022

Should Investors Be Watching These Top Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Right Now?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks are some of the most heavily traded stocks on the market. The index is price-weighted, meaning that the Dow Jones stocks with the highest prices have the greatest impact on the index’s movement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most closely watched stock market indicators in the world. Many investors use the Dow Jones Industrial Average to measure the overall performance of the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is also used as a benchmark for other stock market indexes, such as the S&P 500 Index. Keeping this in mind, here are five top Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Now

Boeing (BA Stock)

Starting off the list today, Boeing Company (BA) is an American multinational company that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites worldwide. The company also provides leasing and other services to customers. It is the largest aerospace company in the world and the second-largest defense contractor in the United States.

In July, the company reported weaker-than-expected 2nd Quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, Boeing posted a loss of $0.37 per share. Additionally, the company reported revenue of $16.7 billion for the quarter. This is in comparison to wall street estimates of a loss of $0.08 per share, and revenue estimates of $17.5 billion. Aside from that, revenue declined 1.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of BA stock are still down over 26% so far in 2022 while trading Tuesday’s afternoon trading session at $152.45 per share. With that being said, do you think BA is a good stock to watch right now? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock)

Next, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is one of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world. Today, it operates in four main business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products. Just last month, the company reported stronger-than-estimated 3rd Quarter 2022 financial results.

In the report, Disney posted earnings of $1.09 per share, along with revenue of $21.5 billion for the quarter. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the third quarter were earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $20.1 billion. Separate from that, the company announced a 26.3% revenue increase during the same period, a year prior. Moreover, Disney’s park, experiences, and product revenues for Q3 rose to $7.4 billion, compared to $4.3 billion during the same period, in 2021.

Since the start of 2022, shares of DIS stock are down over 29%. As of Tuesday’s power hour trading session shares of Disney stock are trading at $109.96 per share. Given all of this, is DIS stock a good buy for your long-term portfolio at these price levels? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

Following that, Johnson & Johnson is a global pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer products company. For starters, Johnson & Johnson’s products include over-the-counter medications, contact lenses, bandages, baby products, and women’s health products. The company also manufactures antibiotics, HIV/AIDS drugs, heartburn medications, and diabetes treatments. Currently, JNJ offers a dividend yield of 2.77%. Also in July, Johnson & Johnson reported their second quarter 2022 financial results.

Diving in, the company posted earnings per share of $2.59 and revenue of $24.0 billion for the quarter. Aside from that, the company provided guidance for its full-year 2022 estimates. Specifically, it now estimates full-year 2022 earnings in the range of $10.00 to $10.10 per share. Meanwhile, revenue estimates are in the range of $93.30 billion to $94.30 billion. Previously, JNJ announced that it was expecting earnings of $10.15 to $10.35 per share, and revenue of $94.80 billion to $95.80 billion. company’s previous forecast was earnings of $10.15 to $10.35 per share on revenue of $94.80 billion to $95.80 billion.

Year-to-date shares of JNJ have outperformed the broader market only being down 4.77% so far this year. Additionally, Johnson and Johnson’s stock is trading at $163.27 as of Tuesday’s afternoon trading session. Keeping all this in mind, is now a good time to invest in JNJ stock? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Goldman Sachs (GS Stock)

Next, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. As it stands today, investors can expect to earn an annual dividend yield of 3.07 as GS shareholders. Moving on, just in July, the company reported its second quarter 2022 financial results.

In the report, the company posted second-quarter earnings per share of $7.73. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group reported revenue of $15.0 billion. This is compared with wall street analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter of $6.99 earnings per share, and revenue of $11.3 billion.

Similar to some of the other names mentioned in this article, GS stock has been beaten down by over 17% so far in 2022. Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon GS stock is trading at $325.76 per share. Could now be the right time to bet on GS stock in your long-term portfolio? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD Stock)

Last but not least, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world. For a sense of scale, the company has 2021 system sales of $112 billion across more than 40,000 stores and 119 countries worldwide. Currently, the company has an annual dividend yield of 2.17%. Furthermore, in late July MCD reported a beat for its 2nd quarter 2022 fiscal results.

In the report, McDonald’s reported second-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.55, while notching in revenue of $5.7 billion. Versus, analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 earnings per share, and revenue of $5.9 billion. Despite, revenue falling 2.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Separate from that, in the last 6 months of trading, action shares of MCD stock have rebounded over 13% as of Tuesday’s afternoon trading session at $254.52 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

