5 Dos and 5 Don’ts of Shopping at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a grocery chain known for having quality items with their signature brands offered at great value. Along with being one of the best retailers to buy your weekly groceries, it is also known for having friendly staff, fun seasonal items and a terrific selection of wine and beer going all the way back to when the first Trader Joe’s opened its doors in 1967.

Also: 9 Best Aldi Products To Buy Instead of Name-Brand Alternatives

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

But, as with all good things, there are some dos and don’ts when it comes to shopping at Trader Joes. GOBankingRates reached out to a few shopping experts to get their opinions about what you should do and what you should avoid the next time you go to Trader Joe’s.

5 Dos

1. Stick To Your List From Home

While there are deals all over Trader Joe’s, you might not be doing all the math in your head about how much they cost. This is especially true for any impulse buys.

“One of the easiest ways to overspend at Trader Joe’s is by going in without a plan,” says Sara Lundberg, a writer for Budget Savvy Diva. “Before you head to the store, make a list of the items you need, and stick to it. This will help you avoid impulse purchases that can add up quickly.”

2. Pick Up a Copy of the Flyer

Newspapers might be a dying form of journalism, but they are hot off the presses at Trader Joe’s. Their Fearless Flyer is always offering customers plenty of ways to take advantage of sales.

“Trader Joe’s is known for its weekly deals and seasonal offerings,” suggests Lundberg. “Check the Flyer before you shop and plan your meals around sale items. This will help you save money while still enjoying the same high-quality products.”

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

3. Stock Up on Frozen Foods

The frozen food aisle can feel chilly in other grocery stores, and not just because of the temperature — but the bang for your buck offers cold comfort to your wallet. Not at Trader Joe’s, though.

“The frozen food is excellent because they’re quite good for a prepared meal,” says Marko Lazarevic of Craft Coffee Spot. “It might not seem cheap initially, but remember you save time by not doing any prep. It’s way cheaper than takeout! Stir-fried rice and fried shrimp are my favorites.”

4. Buy Organic Products

Lots of other grocery stores have markups for organic products, causing whatever benefits you might get from eating clean to give you a stomach ache when you look at your grocery bill. Thankfully, Trader Joe’s has a way of offering organic products that are unique to them.

“If you’re looking to buy organic products, Trader Joe’s can be a great option,” says Lundberg. “Their private-label brand offers a variety of organic items at a lower price point than many other grocery stores.”

5. Select Pre-Packaged Snacks

When it comes to saving money, you might think putting your own snack packs together will save you some change. At Trader Joe’s, they do all the work ahead of time, while saving you some money in the process.

With snacks like trail mix, “everything is pre-packaged,” notes Lazarevic. “..it’s super easy to take with you to work or the gym. Less than 50 cents per pack, delicious, and saves time by not needing a zip lock bag.”

5 Don’ts

1. Buy Prepared Meals

The box might showcase a delicious meal, prepared with all your favorite ingredients, and smothered in a delectable sauce. But what’s inside rarely matches what’s on the outside.

“While Trader Joe’s offers an extensive selection of prepared foods, these items tend to be more expensive than their unprepared counterparts,” warns Lundberg. “Instead, opt for fresh produce, meats, and grains, and prepare meals at home.”

2. Be Deceived by Fancy Labels

Speaking of packaging, part of the fun of shopping at Trader Joe’s is seeing all the fun artwork and names the brand is known for putting on their products. Just check the price tag, as well.

“Trader Joe’s is known for its whimsical branding and unique packaging, but don’t let this fool you into thinking that these products are better than their competitors,” Lundber says. “Instead, compare prices and ingredients to ensure that you’re getting the best value for your money.”

3. Go Shopping After Work

While it might not be saving you money directly, it will be saving you time. And as the saying goes, “time is money.”

“People love savings but undervalue their time,” says Lazarevic. “Trader Joe’s are in dense urban areas and the customers are typically working professionals. Therefore, the store gets packed from 5-7pm on weekdays and 10am-1pm on weekends.”

This traffic jam extends out into a lot of areas in and around many Trader Joe’s stores, including the parking lot and checkout counters.

“You can lose 30 minutes waiting in line!” Lazarevic exclaims. “Find a way to go early in the morning or late at night to stock up.”

4. Buy Any Coffee

“I work in the coffee business, so trust me on this one,” says Lazarevic. “Trader Joe’s use cheap beans to save costs, which is fine, but the beans lose freshness quickly and are way too burnt.”

Lazarevic suggests that Trader Joe’s coffee is equivalent to Starbucks in quality of burntness, but is twice as much. He recommends getting your coffee anywhere but Trader Joe’s.

“You can find better quality at the same price anywhere else,” notes Lazarevic.

5. Buy in Bulk

So much tasty food, so little time to eat it. That’s because typically Trader Joe’s food doesn’t last long, therefore stocking up in large quantities might not be the best plan of action.

“…be cautious when buying in bulk,” cautions Susan Anderson, Founder & Lead Editor The Worthy Goods. “Check expiration dates and consider whether you’ll actually use all of the product before it goes bad. By approaching your shopping trip with a thoughtful and strategic mindset, you can enjoy the benefits of shopping at Trader Joe’s without overspending.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Dos and 5 Don’ts of Shopping at Trader Joe’s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.