5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Buy Right Now

Stocks have cooled off quite a bit this year, with most broader market indexes declining about 10% from their peaks. The silver lining amid this sell-off is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices.

Because of that, many stocks now offer even higher yields. Here are five high-quality dividend stocks that currently yield more than 5%, which you can confidently buy right now for a lucrative income stream.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) currently yields 5.2%. The leading global renewable energy producer's payout is on a very sustainable foundation.

The company generates very stable cash flow by selling clean energy to utilities and large corporate customers under long-term contracts. Most of those agreements link rates to inflation, which drives steady income growth.

In addition, the company's income gets a boost from development projects and accretive acquisitions. Brookfield has a massive backlog of development projects and a large early-stage acquisition pipeline. It forecasts that these catalysts will grow its cash flow per share at a more than 10% annual rate over the next decade.

That supports its plan to increase its dividend by 5% to 9% annually. This year was the company's 14th straight year of delivering at least 5% dividend growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) pays a 6.3%-yielding dividend. The Canadian pipeline and utility company backs that payout with a very firm financial profile. About 98% of its earnings come from stable cost-of-service and contracted assets.

Its earnings are so predictable that Enbridge has achieved its financial guidance for 19 years in a row. Meanwhile, the company pays out a reasonable 60% to 70% of its stable cash flow in dividends. That gives it a nice cushion while allowing it to retain billions of dollars to fund expansion projects each year.

The company currently has a multibillion-dollar backlog of capital projects that should come on line through 2029. That gives it highly visible growth. Management expects to grow its cash flow per share by 3% per year through 2026 and by 5% annually after that.

It should be able to increase its dividend in that same annual range. That would extend its growth streak, which reached 30 straight years in 2025.

NNN REIT

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN) currently yields 5.5%. The real estate investment trust (REIT) generates very stable cash flow from rental income to support that payout.

It owns single-tenant retail properties secured by long-term net leases (an average of 10 years remaining). That lease structure requires that tenants cover all operating costs, including routine maintenance, building insurance, and real estate taxes.

The REIT pays out a conservative percentage of its stable cash flow in dividends. That enables it to retain cash to invest in additional income-generating retail properties.

It has steadily grown its portfolio and cash flow, enabling it to routinely increase its dividend, and it has raised its payout for 35 straight years, the third-longest streak in the REIT sector.

T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) also has a 5.5% yield. The asset manager generates relatively steady income from advisory fees.

Its income from management fees grows as the company raises its assets under management (AUM), which reached $1.6 trillion last year, an 11.2% increase.

The financial services company has several growth drivers. It's expanding its exchange-traded funds, which now feature 17 funds with almost $8 billion in AUM. It's also delivering innovative retirement offerings, providing alternative investment options to clients, and growing its insurance platform.

T. Rowe Price's growing AUM and income have enabled it deliver its 39th consecutive annual dividend increase earlier this year.

Verizon

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) pays a 6.4%-yielding dividend. The telecom giant produces a significant amount of relatively stable cash flow as customers pay their wireless and internet bills.

Last year, Verizon produced $19.8 billion in free cash flow after investing heavily in capital expenses to maintain and expand its networks. That easily covered the $11.2 billion it paid in dividends.

The company's heavy investments in building next-generation 5G and fiber networks are growing its wireless revenue and earnings. Meanwhile, it plans to buy rival Frontier Communications in a $20 billion deal to further enhance its fiber network.

These growth drivers should enable Verizon to continue increasing its dividend, which it has raised for 18 years in a row, the longest current streak in the U.S. telecom sector.

High-quality, high-yielding dividend stocks

Brookfield Renewable, Enbridge, NNN REIT, T. Rowe Price, and Verizon all currently offer yields above 5% in high-quality payouts. Each company has an excellent record of increasing its high-yielding dividend, which seems likely to continue. That makes them great stocks to buy right now for lucrative and steadily rising income streams.

