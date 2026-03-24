5 Dividend Stocks Raise Payouts for Steady Income Amid Volatility

The U.S. economy is navigating a period of heightened volatility, as economic and geopolitical uncertainties intensify. February’s nonfarm payrolls report delivered a surprise, showing a loss of 92,000 jobs instead of the expected growth. Unemployment edged up to 4.4% from 4.3% in January. Although wage growth slightly beat expectations, other labor indicators, such as the participation rate and workweek hours, softened.

Inflation remains sticky, with the Consumer Price Index relatively stable at around 2.4% annually. But the upward trend in the Producer Price Index (0.7% monthly and 3.4% annually), alongside rising oil prices, suggests that inflation is intensifying once again. As a result, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at 3.50-3.75%, with little indication of near-term cuts until inflation cools significantly. A sluggish labor market and high borrowing costs are weighing on investors' sentiment.

Geopolitical tensions are also adding to economic pressure. The conflict involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel. This raises concerns about further inflation and supply chain risk. Though some companies continue to perform well, the overall sentiment remains fragile.

Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolios can pick dividend-paying stocks. Some of the prominent names are: Independent Bank INDB, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Elbit Systems ESLT, Applied Materials AMAT and Wheaton Precious Metals WPM. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Moreover, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying entities in a highly volatile market.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank, providing products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. This Rockland, MA-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

On March 19, INDB declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 64 cents a share on April 9, 2026. INDB has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Over the past five years, INDB has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 42% of earnings. Check Independent Bank’s dividend history here.

Independent Bank Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is headquartered in Boise, ID. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.

On March 18, MU declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 15 cents a share on April 15, 2026. MU has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In the past five years, MU has increased its dividend three times. Its payout ratio is currently 2% of earnings. Check Micron Technology’s dividend history here.

Micron Technology, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Micron Technology, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (NVG-HUD). This Haifa, Israel-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

On March 16, ESLT announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 83 cents a share on April 27, 2026. ESLT has a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Over the past five years, ESLT has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 18% of earnings. Check Elbit Systems' dividend history here.

Elbit Systems Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Elbit Systems Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Applied Materials

Applied Materials is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays, and solar photovoltaic cells and modules. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company operates from Santa Clara, CA.

On March 12, AMAT declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 53 cents a share on June 11, 2026. AMAT has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Over the past five years, AMAT has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 20% of earnings. Check Applied Materials' dividend history here.

Applied Materials, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Applied Materials, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Applied Materials, Inc. Quote

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. This Zacks Rank #3 company is one of the largest precious metal streaming companies in the world that generates its revenues from the sale of precious metals and cobalt.

On March 12, WPM declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 20 cents a share on April 10, 2026. WPM has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In the past five years, WPM has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio is currently 22% of earnings. Check Wheaton Precious Metals’ dividend history here.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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