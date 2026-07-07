5 Dividend Kings Long-Term Investors Should Own for the Next 20 Years

Key Points

Durable businesses in large industries such as healthcare are hot spots for blue chip dividend stocks.

These Dividend Kings all maintain healthy payout ratios despite continually increasing dividends each year.

Investors can confidently hold them and reinvest their dividends for additional compounding along the way.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson ›

There are thousands of publicly traded companies for investors to choose from. But there's something special about companies that pay dividends to shareholders and keep raising them each year. They aren't necessarily flashy or explosive growth stocks, but steady dividend increases can add up to remarkable results over a couple of decades.

Companies become Dividend Kings once they've raised their dividends for 50 consecutive years. It's a prestigious club with only 57 members at the moment. No, the past doesn't guarantee what will happen in the future.

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That said, investors can confidently buy and hold these outstanding Dividend Kings for the next 20 years. Want to turbo-charge your returns? Consider reinvesting dividends for further compounding.

1. Johnson & Johnson

Consecutive annual increases: 64

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) isn't the only healthcare stock on this list, but it's a great lead-off. It's an iconic name in the industry, with a decades-long track record of selling pharmaceuticals and medical devices worldwide. The company is basically recession-proof because the healthcare industry never sleeps, and there's a constant push for new and better medicine and treatments.

The dividend only consumes 46% of Johnson & Johnson's 2026 earnings estimates, and the company's stout AAA-rated balance sheet provides additional peace of mind. Johnson & Johnson is poised to continue building on its reputation for steady growth; analysts see earnings growing at a high-single-digit pace as the company continues to acquire and launch new products over the coming years.

2. Coca-Cola

Consecutive annual increases: 64

Beyond healthcare, consumer stocks are also a goldmine for dividend excellence. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global icon. Beyond its namesake soda, Coca-Cola sells over 2.2 billion servings of soda, juices, tea, water, coffee, and other beverages every day. Coca-Cola sells its products practically everywhere, and people are always thirsty. It's also famous as one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks for its simple yet effective business model.

Importantly, Coca-Cola hasn't overextended itself over the years, which sets it up for a bright future. The dividend remains quite manageable at 65% of Coca-Cola's 2026 earnings estimates, and analysts call for high single-digit earnings growth going forward. This is a classic get-rich-slowly stock that investors shouldn't overlook.

3. Abbott Laboratories

Consecutive annual increases: 54

As far as iconic healthcare names go, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is right up there with the best of them. The company has sold various healthcare products, devices, and medicines over the years. But perhaps its ability to evolve its product portfolio over time is what stands out most. Abbott has continued to grow and increase its dividend despite spinning off its pharmaceutical business, now known as AbbVie, over a decade ago.

Today, Abbott Labs focuses on diagnostics, diabetes, and cardiovascular care, three lucrative market segments that should do well for the foreseeable future. Abbott can also easily afford its dividend, which accounts for just 46% of 2026 earnings estimates, and analysts expect the company to grow by roughly 10% annually. That gives the stock a healthy runway over the next couple of decades.

4. Procter & Gamble

Consecutive annual increases: 70

Household goods are central to modern society, and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) has long been a leading player in the space. You may not find a longer dividend growth streak, and it's easy to see why. Procter & Gamble sells a variety of staples worldwide, spanning laundry, feminine care, grooming, hair care, cleaning, oral care, personal health, and skin care. For the most part, people keep using and purchasing these products when they run out.

Despite constant pressure from cheaper generic brands, Procter & Gamble has been masterful at innovating and marketing its brands, which continues to drive its success. The dividend still has plenty of breathing room at 63% of 2026 earnings estimates. That all but ensures the dividend will continue to rise. The only downside? Analysts estimate that Procter & Gamble will only grow earnings at a low single-digit pace over the coming years.

5. Becton, Dickinson

Consecutive annual increases: 54

Last up is yet another healthcare titan, Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX). It develops and sells a wide range of products, devices, and equipment across medical essentials, connected care, biopharmaceuticals, and interventional care systems, making it one of the world's leading healthcare innovators. In all, the company spends over $1 billion annually on research and development, and holds over 33,000 active patents. That's a huge competitive moat.

Analysts are currently down on Becton, Dickinson's growth outlook, calling for low-single-digit growth ahead. That said, companies do evolve to reignite growth. Plus, Becton, Dickinson only spends about a third of its estimated 2026 earnings on the dividend, so there's plenty of room to sustain and grow the dividend while management works to get growth going again.

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.