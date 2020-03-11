5 Dividend Growth Stocks That Offer Safety and Income

Amid the stock market turbulence, dividend investing seems a perfect choice. The cash payouts are major sources of consistent income for investors when returns from the equity market are at risk. Investors can enjoy rising current income, while anticipating capital appreciation irrespective of market conditions.



In particular, stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth as opposed to those that offer high yields form a healthy portfolio with more scope for capital appreciation.



Why Dividend Growth?



Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.



Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.



Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.



As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appear as winning strategies when some other parameters are also included.



5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.



5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenue.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.



Next 3–5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.



Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.



52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past one year.



Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environment.



Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 offer the best upside potential.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 13.

Here are five of the 13 stocks that fit the bill:



California-based KB Home KBH is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state. The company saw solid earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending November 2020) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 29.8%. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH is engaged in providing management and technology consulting services to the U.S. government in the defense, intelligence and civil markets. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the fiscal year (March 2020) and delivered a positive earnings surprise of 10.29%, on average, for the past four quarters. Booz Allen has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.



Dallas-based NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. NXRT is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. The stock has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.7% for this year and delivered average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 3.52%, on average. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



Delaware-based Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It has seen upward earnings estimate revision of 17 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical services companies, which focuses on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce health care costs and improve patient outcomes. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 8.46% for this fiscal year (ending Sep 2020) and delivered average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 5.73%, on average. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.



You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.