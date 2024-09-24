5 Dividend Growth Stocks Likely to Outperform Amid Low Rates

The Fed kicked off the new rate cycle era by initiating a 50 basis points cut in interest rates after holding it at a 23-year high for 14 consecutive months since July 2023. This marked the first rate cut since 2020 to address slowing economic growth. The shift in monetary policy, along with uncertainty surrounding the elections, has brought back the lure for dividend investing.



While several dividend stocks could provide capital appreciation, zeroing in on stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. Further, dividend-paying securities are major sources of consistent income when returns from the equity market are at risk.



We have selected five dividend growth stocks — NetApp NTAP, Cabot Corporation CBT, Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS, Charles River Associates ( CRAI ) and HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA — that could be compelling picks amid the low rate scenario.

Why Dividend Growth?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.



Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.



Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.



As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appears as a winning strategy when some other parameters are also included.



5-Year Historical Dividend Growth greater than zero: This selects stocks with a solid dividend growth history.



5-Year Historical Sales Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a strong record of growing revenues.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth greater than zero: This represents stocks with a solid earnings growth history.



Next 3-5 Year EPS Growth Rate greater than zero: This represents the rate at which a company’s earnings are expected to grow. Improving earnings should help companies sustain dividend payments.



Price/Cash Flow less than M-Industry: A ratio less than M-industry indicates that the stock is undervalued in that industry and that an investor needs to pay less for better cash flow generated by the company.



52-Week Price Change greater than S&P 500 (Market Weight): This ensures that the stock appreciated more than the S&P 500 over the past year.



Top Zacks Rank: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally outperform their peers in all types of market environments.



Growth Score of B or better: Our research shows that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just six.



Here are five of the six stocks that fit the bill:



California-based NetApp provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of three cents over the past seven days for the fiscal year (ending April 2025) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 9.6%.



NetApp currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Massachusetts-based Cabot is a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers a broad range of products and solutions, catering to major industries such as transportation, infrastructure, environment and consumer. Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of 31.41% for the fiscal year (ending September 2024) and delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.63% in the past four quarters.



Cabot has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.



Delaware-based Leidos Holdings is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.6% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.49% in the past four quarters.



Leidos Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of B.



Massachusetts-based Charles River is one of the leading global consulting firms. The company functions through a global network of coordinated offices across North America and Europe. The stock delivered an average earnings surprise of 23.47% in the past four quarters and has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.9%.



Charles River has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B.



Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the United States. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 26 cents over the past 30 days for this year, with an estimated earnings growth rate of 18.1%.



HCA Healthcare has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.



