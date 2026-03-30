5 Defensive Stocks to Buy Amid Market's Recent Bloodbath

U.S. stock markets witnessed severe volatility in March. Concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, ongoing war in the Middle East between the U.S.-Israel force and Iran, surging crude oil and gas prices, inflationary expectations and uncertainty regarding the Fed’s near-term interest rate policy created ruckus on Wall Street.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the blue-chip Dow are currently in correction territory (trading below 10% from their recent highs). The S&P 500 notched the fifth straight weekly decline, its biggest losing streak since 2022. The broad market index is currently trading below 8.7% from its recent high.

Stock Selection Criteria

At this juncture, investment in defensive stocks should be prudent to protect your portfolio returns in the near term. Investors should select stocks from defensive sectors like utilities, consumer staples and health care. Moreover, regular dividend paying low-beta (beta >0<1) stocks should be selected.

Here, we have narrowed our search to five such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank. These are: Duke Energy Corp. DUK, Entergy Corp. ETR, Constellation Brands Inc. STZ, The Coca-Cola Co. KO and Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Duke Energy Corp.

Duke Energy remains a premier utility service provider that actively pursues nuclear energy expansion as part of its long-term clean energy strategy. During 2026-2030, DUK aims to invest $103 billion to strengthen its grid and expand its renewable energy portfolio.

With increased social awareness about renewable energy expansion, economic and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) incentives are available for utility companies. DUK has been making strong progress in reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation.

DUK is also actively pursuing nuclear energy expansion as part of its long-term clean energy strategy, particularly in the Carolinas. With this aim in view, DUK signed an agreement with GE Hitachi in January 2025 to invest in activities for upgrading the standard design and licensing for GE Hitachi’s BWRX-300 SMR technology.

This should solidify Duke Energy’s position in advanced nuclear technologies as a core element of its long-term clean energy generation strategy. In March 2025, DUK’s largest nuclear plant, Oconee Nuclear Station, received a renewed operating license for an additional 20 years from the U.S. Nuclear

Regulatory Commission (“NRC”). In April, the company submitted a license renewal application for its Robinson Nuclear Plant in Hartsville, S.C., and intends to request subsequent license renewal for all 11 operating reactors in its nuclear fleet.

Duke Energy has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.3% and 6.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the past 30 days. DUK has a current dividend yield of 3.28% and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy Corp.

Entergy plans to invest $41 billion during 2026-2029 to upgrade its infrastructure and support renewable expansion. ETR is also investing significantly in grid hardening to make its transmission and distribution systems more resilient.

Entergy Mississippi plans to construct, own and operate the 80-MW Delta Solar facility, which is expected to be in service by the end of 2027, as well as the 190-MW Penton Solar facility, which is expected to be in service by early 2028.

ETR plans to add 275 MW of nuclear power through upgrades in its existing nuclear plants, to expand its nuclear capacity further. ETR has also secured an early site permit for a new nuclear reactor at its Grand Gulf site in Mississippi.

Entergy has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.8% and 12.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.2% over the past 30 days. ETR has a beta of 0.64 and a current dividend yield of 2.33%.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Constellation Brands’ premiumization strategy is proving successful, as demonstrated by the accelerated growth of its Power Brands. The Wine and Spirits business has been transitioning STZ’s portfolio toward higher-end brands that align better with consumer-led premiumization trends. Key growth drivers included the company's high-end Power Brands, such as The Prisoner Brand Family, Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

STZ’s Beer business continues to outpace the broader industry, surpassing total beverage alcohol by almost half a percentage point and the beer category by approximately one percentage point on a year-over-year basis.

This outperformance is evident across both dollar and volume sales in STZ’s Circana U.S. tracked channels. Solid growth from Pacifico and Victoria has offset declines in depletions for the beer segment in the last reported quarter.

Constellation Brands has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 1.5% and 6.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending February 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.1% over the past 30 days. STZ has a beta of 0.44 and a current dividend yield of 2.69%.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Coca-Cola has been benefiting from the strength of its strategy and the resilience of its global portfolio. KO’s momentum has been fueled by solid organic revenue growth, effective pricing actions, and continued gains in global value share across the non-alcoholic RTD category.

KO’s ongoing focus on innovation, digital transformation, and marketing excellence further sharpens its competitive edge, with breakthrough product launches and culturally resonant campaigns elevating brand relevance. Margin expansion driven by productivity gains, easing inflation, and disciplined revenue growth management reinforces KO’s financial durability.

Coca-Cola has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.2% and 8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.3% over the past 30 days. KO has a beta of 0.35 and a current dividend yield of 2.80%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, despite the loss of exclusivity of Stelara, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti, and Tecvayli.

JNJ’s MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular and Surgery in the past three quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026.

J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in 2025, which will help drive growth through the back half of the decade. J&J believes 10 of its new products/pipeline candidates have $5 billion peak sales potential.

Johnson & Johnson has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.6% and 7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the past 60 days. DUK has a current dividend yield of 2.16% and a beta of 0.34.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.