5 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in September

We're approaching the end of fiscal 2023 for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors, and the stock's been disappointing, to say the least. The media stock is a market laggard, but there's always a potential catalyst that could give shareholders hope for a turnaround.

Between a cruise ship reveal, new theatrical releases, and theme park debuts, there's a lot happening in September at the House of Mouse. Let's take a closer look at some of the dates investors should watch.

Sept. 5

Hurricanes often disrupt cruise ship itineraries, but this week there was a media event upended by a fierce windstorm. Disney was planning to host the virtual reveal of its latest vessel on Tuesday of this week, but that event was bumped to a week later as Hurricane Idalia was approaching Florida.

Disney Treasure will be the entertainment giant's sixth cruise ship when it goes online in 2024. It's a sister ship of Disney Wish that began taking on passengers in 2022, but the video that will post next Tuesday morning promises unique spaces and never-before-released details about the vessel.

Disney's cruise line isn't done expanding. It has two more ships looking to launch in 2025 and 2026.

Sept. 6

Disney has had an off year at the local movie theater, but its live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid fared relatively well. It generated nearly $300 million in domestic ticket sales, second only to Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 for Disney's 2023 releases. The Little Mermaid would go on to gross $570 million worldwide.

The film will begin streaming on Disney+ next week. With subscriber growth at Disney+ stalling as its profit profile is improving, the platform needs an infusion of popular content to remain relevant. The Little Mermaid should help Disney+ remain -- as they sing in the movie -- part of your world.

Sept. 8

The annual D23 exposition comes to Florida this year for three days of Disney enthusiast-geared presentations starting Friday of next week. Fans come to see Disney icons in person and take advantage the shopping opportunities, but there could be some investor-worthy news announced.

One presentation worth watching will come Saturday morning when Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro leads a panel discussion of Disney's theme parks. Beyond the construction updates, it will be a good time to see if any new attraction announcements are made. With CEO Bob Iger recently extending his stay another two years, it's time to start working on what's coming to the stateside parks beyond 2024.

Sept. 15

Disney had a quiet August in terms of theatrical releases. It will be a bit busier in the month ahead. Agatha Christie's A Haunting in Venice hits movie theaters in mid-September. Kenneth Branagh is back as director and playing Hercule Poirot, following 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile.

Disney comes back two weeks later with The Creator, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film. The film is notable since it brings back director Gareth Edwards and writer Chris Weitz. The two paired up for Rogue One in 2016, considered by even hardcore Star Wars fans as one of the better recent films in the franchise. The Creator is not part of the Star Wars universe, but it could find a healthy audience during a typically sleepy time for movie releases.

Sept. 22

Walt Disney World concluded an 18-month celebration of the resort turning 50 in March, and it's been gradually migrating to another big number. Disney was founded in 1923. It's the inspiration for the name of the D23 fan conference. The original Disneyland has been celebrating the 100-year milestone for months, but the Florida resort is making up for lost time now.

The festivities will pick up on Sept. 22 at EPCOT, where it will introduce commemorative artwork. New photo ops, a mural, and some fresh additions to the existing International Food and Wine Festival should help draw more guests through the turnstiles. With Disney World surprising investors with a decline in business in its latest quarter, every opportunity for growth counts.

A few days later on the West Coast, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens on Sept. 28. The lodging expansion will give the original California resort more rooms to sell. It won't catch up to Florida in terms of capacity anytime soon, but shiny new things to explore on both coasts should help the segment bounce back this fall.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.