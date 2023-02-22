Do you think earnings season is over? It’s not. This week is very busy with several hundred companies reporting including popular companies among investors like NVIDIA and Alibaba.

But there are a handful of companies that are critical to this week’s earnings season. They are in different industries but several were pandemic winners which are now adjusting to life upon the reopening.

Several of them have put together a nice string of earnings beats. That’s not easy to do in this market environment. Can they continue it with this earnings report?

5 Critical Earnings Charts

1. Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC

Teladoc is a popular stock for growth investors. It has beat 5 quarters in a row.

But Teladoc shares have plunged 90% in the last 2 years even though, in 2023, they’ve jumped 27%.

Earnings are expected to be negative in 2022 and in 2023. Teladoc has no P/E.

Is the worst over for Teladoc?

2. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ

Domino’s Pizza was a big pandemic winner as everyone ordered out food. But in 2022, Domino’s started missing on estimates. It has now missed 4 quarters in a row.

Over the last 2 years, Domino’s shares are now down 3.8%. They haven’t joined in on 2023’s rally either, with a gain of 3.2%.

However, Domino’s is expected to see double digit earnings growth in 2023. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 25.

Is Domino’s a deal?

3. Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT

Planet Fitness was hit hard at the start of the pandemic, but now that the economy has reopened, fitness businesses are back in the spotlight. It has now beat 5 quarters in a row.

Shares of Planet Fitness are down 1.2% over the last 2 years as shares peaked in 2022.

The earnings picture has improved. Planet Fitness is expected to see earnings jump about 30% in 2023. But it’s not cheap, it trades with a forward P/E of 38.

Should Planet Fitness be on your short list?

4. Wayfair Inc. W

Wayfair was also a pandemic winner as everyone was working, and going to school, from home. Suddenly, people were buying desks and lamps and other home accessories and furniture. In 2020 and 2021, Wayfair put together 7 earnings beats in a row.

But things changed in 2022 as Wayfair missed 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares have plunged 82% in the last 2 years but have staged a big rally in 2023, jumping 58%.

Wayfair is expected to lose $7.62 per share in 2022 and another $3.23 in 2023. It doesn’t have a P/E.

Is the worst over for Wayfair or is 2023’s rally a fake out?

5. Carvana Co. CVNA

Carvana was also a big pandemic winner as shares soared during the pandemic along with earnings beats.

But Carvana has now missed on earnings 5 quarters in a row. Shares have plunged 97% over the last 2 years. However, it’s staged a big rally in 2023, adding 112%.

Earnings of Carvana are expected to fall $9.98 in 2022 and then fall another $7.70 in 2023. It doesn’t have a P/E.

Will this earnings report turn things around for Carvana?

