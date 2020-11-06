5 Credit Cards That Will Reward You for Shopping Online This Holiday Season

Image source: Getty Images

Easy price comparisons, no crowds, wider selection, pants-free browsing -- the reasons to shop online are plenty. And that's before you factor in the global pandemic making brick-and-mortar stores a health hazard. All this and more means it’s likely that most holiday shoppers will hit the web for some or all of their seasonal essentials this year.

Happily, avoiding the lines (and viral loads) doesn't mean you have to miss out on credit card rewards. We've found five cards that will reward you for shopping online with many popular retailers -- and they all do it without charging an annual fee.

1. Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is a rarity in that it offers bonus rewards for all online purchases, rather than limiting you to a few specific retailers. It's also one of the only cards that let you choose your own bonus rewards category. For example, choose "online shopping" as your 3% cash back category, and your rewards will look like this:

3% cash back when you shop online

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs

1% cash back on everything else

Bonus rewards are limited to the first $2,500 in combined 3% and 2% category purchases every quarter. That means you can earn up to $75 in cash back while online shopping this holiday season -- and that's on top of the $200 new cardholders can earn when they spend $1,000 in the first 90 days.

Additionally, you can choose a new 3% category every month, so you can easily cater your bonus rewards to your spending needs. For example, you could select online shopping for the holiday season then switch over to home improvement stores in the new year as you look to winterize your home.

2. Chase Freedom Flex℠

If you're a big fan of independent online retailers, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ may be your top pick this holiday season. Activating your bonus category will unlock 5% cash back on PayPal purchases, giving you 5% cash back at hundreds of online stores. Cardholders will also earn bonus rewards in half a dozen other categories:

5% cash back on PayPal and Walmart purchases (through the end of December 2020)

5% cash back at grocery stores (for the first 12 months)

5% cash back on travel (booked through Chase's travel portal)

3% cash back at restaurants and drugstores

1% cash back on everything else

The rotating 5% cash back categories are limited to the first $1,500 in combined category purchases per quarter, but that still means up to $75 in cash back before you hit the spending cap. Plus, spend $500 in the first three months, and you'll earn $200.

While the grocery store rewards are a limited-time perk and capped at $12,000 in purchases, the additional 5% and 3% bonus categories are year-round and aren't subject to the spending limit.

3. Discover it® Cash Back

Although the Discover it® Cash Back card doesn't have as broad of an online shopping category as some other options, it does offer a very competitive rate at three major retailers we're all likely to visit at least a few times this holiday season. Specifically, you'll earn:

5% cash back at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com (through the end of December 2020)

1% cash back on all other purchases

The bonus 5% cash back also applies when using the Walmart, Amazon, or Target mobile apps. Once you activate your bonus rewards, you'll earn that 5% cash back on the first $1,500 in bonus category purchases each quarter, giving you $75 in rewards at three of the most popular online retailers.

The earning doesn't stop there, however. Discover's unique matching program automatically doubles the cash back you earn in the first year, giving you an effective 10% cash back on bonus category purchases made in the first 12 months.

4. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is more limited than some of the other options on our list, but it's a no-brainer for dedicated Amazon shoppers. The card itself has no fee, but you'll need an active Amazon Prime account to get the most out of this card. If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, this card will provide:

5% cash back on Amazon purchases

5% cash back at Whole Foods

2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores

1% cash back on everything else

Unlike other cards offering seasonal Amazon rewards, this card doesn't limit how much you can earn at the 5% cash back rate. While the current sign-up bonus of a $100 Amazon gift card may not be as valuable as those offered by other options, you won't need to meet a spending requirement to earn the bonus for this card.

5. Target RedCard

Another card of limited scope, the Target RedCard is a good option for Target enthusiasts who don't mind a single-store credit card. Rather than cash back rewards you'll need to redeem, this card provides a discount at checkout:

5% off purchases at Target and Target.com

Free shipping on most Target.com purchases

There's no maximum spending or rewards amount, though some purchases, such as prescriptions, gift wrapping, and Target gift cards, won't qualify for the discount. And while 5% off won't apply to Shipt membership fees, it does kick in on your same-day delivery orders.

Shopping safely from home can be rewarding

Many of us have been making the move to online shopping for our holiday purchases to avoid the inevitable crowds, but this year it's more important than ever to keep our in-store shopping to a minimum. With these cards, you can shop safely from home without giving up your bonus rewards -- a true win-win.

Our credit card expert uses this card, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases until late 2021, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.