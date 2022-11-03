5 Credit Card Hacks for Black Friday

Now that it's November, Black Friday will be here before we know it. Many people do their holiday shopping while taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

If you plan to pay with a credit card, you may be able to save more money or earn more rewards by making the right moves. Check out these credit card hacks for Black Friday.

1. Use a rewards credit card to get paid to shop

Rewards credit cards reward you for spending with your card. It's an easy way to get paid to shop. On Black Friday, consider which card you should use during the checkout process.

By being strategic and using a credit card that offers the most points, miles, or cash back, you can maximize your rewards. Don't yet have a rewards credit card? This list of the best rewards credit cards may help you choose the right card for your needs.

2. Score a bigger discount by using credit card offers

Many credit card issuers have money-saving offers available in their mobile apps. You can activate these offers to save money on eligible purchases.

Once you activate an offer and make an eligible purchase, you'll receive a discount in the form of a statement credit to your credit card account. This is an easy way to save money while completing your shopping list.

3. Do your shopping, and earn a sign-up bonus

If you've recently opened a new rewards credit card with a sign-up bonus offer, you may be able to earn the bonus faster by doing your holiday shopping.

Most credit cards have a minimum spending requirement to earn a sign-up bonus. By using your new credit card to pay for purchases you are already planning to make, you may earn your sign-up bonus points, miles, or cash back sooner.

4. Pay for a pricey purchase with a 0% APR credit card

A credit card best practice is to only buy what you can afford. If you charge more than you can afford to pay off in full by the due date, you'll have to pay credit card interest -- which can be costly.

With higher prices, many people are finding themselves in a more difficult financial situation this holiday season. That may mean they can't afford to pay for an expensive purchase in full.

One way to finance an expensive buy without paying interest is using a 0% APR credit card. These cards offer no interest for a limited time. You can make smaller monthly payments during the promotional period and pay off the debt before interest accrues.

If you have a pricey purchase you're planning to make and are on a limited budget, you may want to consider getting one of the best 0% APR credit cards.

5. Boost your rewards by using shopping portals

This holiday shopping season, don't forget to use shopping portals. You can use shopping portals like Shop through Chase to boost your credit card rewards.

You'll earn bonus rewards when shopping with eligible retailers through the portal. The rewards you earn are in addition to those earned using your credit card. All you have to do is go to the shopping portal, activate an offer, and shop as you usually would.

The above hacks could help you score a better deal and earn more rewards while using a credit card to pay for your purchases during some of the biggest shopping days of the year.

If you're looking for a new credit card, check out our list of the best credit cards.

