5 Costco Items Retirees Living on Social Security Should Buy in July

For retirees living on Social Security, every dollar counts. With the 2025 Social Security COLA increase of 2.8% providing only modest relief, savvy shopping at warehouse clubs like Costco can help stretch those fixed incomes further. While Costco does not offer a specific discount for seniors on either memberships or in-store purchases, the bulk purchasing power can still provide significant savings when you know what to buy.

Here are the best Costco items retirees should consider purchasing in July 2025 to maximize their Social Security dollars.

Prescription Medications

This is arguably the most valuable benefit for retirees since Costco offers significant discounts on prescription drugs. With healthcare costs consuming a large portion of many retirees’ budgets, these savings can add up to hundreds of dollars annually. Even without insurance, Costco’s pharmacy often beats competitors’ prices, according to RxSaver. The pharmacy accepts most insurance plans and offers competitive cash prices for those without coverage.

Kirkland Signature Products

Costco’s store brand offers excellent quality at lower prices than name brands. For retirees watching every penny, Kirkland Signature items provide:

Bulk Grocery Staples

Focus on non-perishable items that offer the best value:

These items have long shelf lives and provide significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores.

Personal Care and Household Items

Buying in bulk makes sense for items you use regularly:

Health and Wellness Products

Good deals often include:

Smart Shopping Strategies for Retirees

Calculate Your Break-Even Point

With Costco membership fees increased, with Gold Star membership going from $60 to $65 and Executive membership from $120 to $130 annually, retirees should ensure their savings exceed membership costs. Track your monthly savings to verify the membership pays for itself.

Share With Family or Friends

Consider splitting bulk purchases with adult children, neighbors or friends. This allows you to access Costco’s money-saving prices without worrying about items expiring before you can use them.

Take Advantage of Additional Benefits

Costco members are given exclusive discounts through the online platform Sesame Care, helping them connect with health professionals and fill prescriptions. This can be particularly valuable for retirees managing healthcare costs and accessing telehealth services.

For retirees living on Social Security, Costco can be a valuable tool for stretching limited budgets. Focus on prescription medications, household essentials and non-perishable food items that offer the best long-term value. While the membership fee requires an upfront investment, the potential savings on healthcare and everyday necessities can easily justify the cost for most retirees. Remember to shop strategically, calculate your actual savings and don’t let the bulk quantities go to waste. With careful planning, July’s Costco deals can help your Social Security dollars go much further.

