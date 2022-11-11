5 Costco Features You Aren't Taking Advantage of -- but You Should

If you're a Costco shopper, you probably already know the warehouse store offers competitive prices, special sales, a top-notch return policy, a great house brand, and awesome food samples in store.

But while many of the membership perks are well known, there are also some features you could be missing out on. You don't want to pass up these benefits, so be sure to take advantage of them going forward to make the most of your warehouse membership.

1. Free extended warranties

Costco shoppers can benefit from the fact that certain items automatically come with an extended warranty. For example, if you buy major appliances, projectors, computers, or a TV from Costco, the store will extend the manufacturer's warranty up to two years from the time you buy.

This amazing feature means if something goes wrong with your appliances or electronic devices after a short period of time, you won't be out the money for repairs. But you need to be aware of this benefit so you can take advantage of it. Otherwise, you could get stuck putting those repairs on your credit card instead of letting Costco foot the bill.

2. Free tech support

If you have a question about your devices, you should also be aware that Costco can help. The store offers free tech support for members on a wide variety of products including computers, TVs, major appliances, printers, and more. You can get online help or call the Costco Concierge number for assistance.

3. Travel deals

If you're planning your next vacation, you'll miss out on some great opportunities to save if you don't take advantage of the Costco Travel features included with your membership. Costco offers a number of vacation packages at great prices and members get special perks including a daily food and beverage credit or complimentary self parking with many of the deals.

Costco also helps you save on theme park tickets, rental cars, hotels, and cruises even if you don't book a package. Just visit CostcoTravel.com to find out about how your membership perks can help make your next getaway a whole lot cheaper.

4. Deals on new and used vehicles

When you think of products you can buy at Costco, a car probably doesn't top the list. But, Costco's auto program gives you the chance to purchase both new and used cars at competitive prices. This can include special incentives, as well. For example, Costco is offering a $1,250 members-only discount on new Volvo vehicles, which is available until Jan. 2023.

5. Cash Back

With a Costco Executive Membership, you can earn 2% cash back on purchases you make at the warehouse store. You can get up to $1,000 back annually for qualifying purchases.

A Costco Executive Membership costs more than the standard membership. You'll pay an extra $60, to be exact. However, since you get this cash back, you will break even for the added membership fees if you spend $3,000 per year at the warehouse store. If you spend more than that, you end up more than covering the cost of the upgraded membership.

All five of these features can enhance your Costco shopping experience and help you save even more money. Be sure not to miss out on any of them.

