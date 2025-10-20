Personal Finance

5 Costco Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

October 20, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Catherine Collins for GOBankingRates->

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that people will spend $13 billion on Halloween alone this fall. But, getting into a fall mood doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, Costco has some amazing (and budget-friendly) seasonal items for under $20.

Keep in mind that many of the items listed below are only available for a limited time. Some are so popular that fans are stashing them in their freezers for later in the year. Still, for those looking for a few affordable ways to celebrate crunchy leaves and cooler weather, try some of the items below.

pumpkin pie
©Costco

Pumpkin Pie

  • Price: $6.80

Costco aficionados have known about the Costco 58-ounce pumpkin pie for many years, and now these pies are back in stock. The pies, which are enormous, are only $6.80, perfect as an item to bring to a Halloween party or to put in the freezer and save for Thanksgiving.

heirloom pumpkin
©Costco

Heirloom Pumpkins

  • Price: $7.93

Whether someone wants to decorate their porch or their dining room table, Costco’s unique heirloom pumpkins will make their designs absolutely pop. At just under $8 each, it’s easy to grab a few different varieties, including green, teal, orange and reddish-orange pumpkins.

panera autumn squash soup
©Costco

Autumn Squash Soup

  • Price: $12.47

Now is the perfect time to look for the two-count of Panera Autumn Squash Soup at Costco, which is a seasonal soup that fans say is the perfect flavor for the autumn season. While the price and availability vary depending on location, this pack of soup is typically around $12.47. It’s also available at other retailers if Costco is sold out.

apple fritter
©Costco

Apple Fritter Donut Bites

  • Price: $9.07

For people who love apple fritters as a breakfast treat, try Costco’s Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites. This pack is only available for a limited time as they are seasonal, but customers can purchase it for under $10.

pumpkin muffins
©Costco

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

  • Price: $7.93

Some people love Costco’s Pumpkin Stressuel Muffins so much that they purchase multiple packs and put them in the freezer to enjoy all year long. Customers can get a pack of eight muffins for under $8. Some customers recommend wrapping muffins individually for those who plan to freeze and store some for later in the year.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Costco Fall Items the Middle Class Needs To Buy for Under $20

