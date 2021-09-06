5 Consumer Stocks For Your Watchlist This Week

Are These The Best Consumer Stocks To Buy In September?

When it comes to the stock market today, consumer-focused companies continue to gain ground. For the most part, this would explain investor interest in the top consumer stocks now. After all, there are countless means of marketing businesses, wares, and services to consumers in the world today. This would be the case from video streaming services and social media platforms to e-commerce and gaming. Not to mention, the industry appears to be riding economic recovery tailwinds now. This is evident as the recent earnings season saw numerous key consumer-based companies exceed expectations. As such, it would not surprise me to see investors looking for the best consumer stocks to buy now.

For instance, we could look at the likes of Hippo Holdings (NYSE: HIPO). The California-based insurance company would be a go-to for consumers amidst times of uncertainty. Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics, the company provides property insurance services. At the same time, even some of the biggest names in the consumer industry continue to bolster their operations. Over the weekend, news broke of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looking to provide external shipping services. In theory, this would place the e-commerce giant in direct competition with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Services (NYSE: UPS). Given all of this, could one of these consumer stocks be top picks in the stock market now?

The Home Depot

First up, we have Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the U.S. Boasting over 2,000 stores across North America, the company’s typical store today averages 105,000 square feet of indoor retail space.

It also has an impressive e-commerce business that offers more than one million products for both DIY customers and professional contractors. HD stock currently trades at $330.34 a share as of Friday’s closing.

On August 17, 2021, the company reported its second-quarter financials. Diving in, it reported sales of $41.1 billion for the quarter, an increase of $3.1 billion or 8.1% from a year earlier. It also posted a net earnings of $4.8 billion or $4.53 per diluted share. This would also mark the first time the company has achieved a milestone of over $40 billion in quarterly sales in the company’s history. It also declared a second-quarter dividend of $1.65 for the quarter. All things considered, will you add HD stock to your watchlist?

Vinco Ventures Inc.

Vinco Ventures is a selective acquisitions company focused on digital media and content technologies. Its Buy. Innovate. Grow. (B.I.G.) strategy is to seek acquisition opportunities that are positioned for scale and it leverages on the highest conversion traffic and targets the audiences accordingly. With its internal engines, the company can expedite the growth of its acquired brands to also reach their target numbers quicker. BBIG stock has enjoyed gains of over 500% year-to-date.

Last month, the company reported its second-quarter financials that ended on June 30, 2021. Notably, the company says that its joint venture with ZASH Global Media and Entertainment has completed the acquisition of 80% interest in Lomotif. Lomotif is a leading video-sharing social networking platform with three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos.

The company’s current registered warrants will provide Vinco Ventures with additional capital of more than $140 million when exercised. For these reasons, will you consider BBIG stock a buy right now?

Paysafe Ltd

Moving on, we have Paysafe, a multinational online payments company. From online to in-store payments and merchant acquiring to payment gateways, the company offers businesses a one-stop solution to digitalize. With over 20 years of online payment experience and an annualized transactional volume of $100 billion in 2020, the company helps connect businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. PSFE stock closed at $9.24 a share on Friday.

Last week, the company announced the acquisition of PagoEfectivo, a market-leading Peruvian-based alternative payments platform. This acquisition will give Paysafe a strategic foothold in Latin America, one of the world’s fastest-growing online markets where merchants and consumers alike are showing an increased demand for alternative payment methods and open banking solutions.

Also, together with its recently announced plans to acquire SafetyPay, the two Latin American investments will position Paysafe as a prominent payments partner in the region. With the excitement surrounding the company, will you watch PSFE stock?

Apple Inc.

Following that, we have leading consumer tech company Apple. If anything, consumers and investors alike would be well aware of the company’s vast array of offerings. These include but are not limited to smartphones, personal computers, and smart electronics. Evidently, the company posted solid figures in its third-quarter fiscal back in July. In it, Apple raked in total revenue of $81.43 billion and doubled its earnings per share year-over-year.

With all this in mind, would AAPL stock be worth watching now? For one thing, Apple is known to release its latest iPhone line-up in mid to late September. Adding to that, there is news that the company’s latest smartphone could boast satellite communications features.

Because of this news, the satellite services company Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) saw its shares skyrocket by 64% on Monday last week. Whether it is Apple’s current momentum or its expected releases, some would argue that AAPL stock has more room to grow. Would you agree?

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at Lululemon Athletica, a Canadian-American athletic apparel retailer. Through its wide variety of activewear offerings, Lululemon would be a viable play in the market today.

Namely, the company offers consumers “lifestyle-inspired” apparel for yoga, running, and training among other sports activities. Whether consumers are working out at home or going for a jog, Lululemon has the right outfit for them.

As such, it would then make sense that investors are eyeing LULU stock ahead of its earnings report this Wednesday. To highlight, the company’s shares are now sitting on gains of over 130% since its pandemic era low. Thanks to stay-at-home workout trends, the company’s business continues to boom. In its first-quarter fiscal, the company posted a total revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. This would mark a massive 88% year-over-year surge. Moreover, its net income and earnings per share skyrocketed by over 400% over the same period. Could all this make LULU stock worth investing in for you now?

