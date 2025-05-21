5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $350.00 $90.8K 22.7K 86.1K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $200.00 $47.1K 41.4K 845 PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $7.00 $27.8K 391 603 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $130.00 $32.4K 483 235 SHAK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $34.7K 125 28

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.8K, with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 22716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $1570.0 per contract. There were 41466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 497 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHAK (NYSE:SHAK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 240 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

