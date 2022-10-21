5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure.



Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases from approximately 8% of the construction sector’s market capitalization on the S&P 500 Index. Of them, 100% have been able to surpass earnings estimates but none of them have been able to surpass sales estimates.



Notably, seven of the 16 Zacks sectors are expected to register year-over-year gains. Construction is among those that might have witnessed solid growth rates in the quarter.

Factors Influencing Q3 Results

The sector is expected to have benefited from modest gains in homebuilding investments. Although homeowner spending for home improvements and repairs is expected to soften, growth in spending for home improvements and repairs is expected to remain well above the market’s historical average. Hence, building products suppliers are expected to have benefited from this improvement. Solid demand from non-residential and infrastructural activities for both private and public project work is expected to have supported growth.



Moreover, prudent cost-saving efforts, a disciplined approach in bidding, project management, strength in funding programs across the states, and higher demand for road repair and maintenance are likely to have acted as the tailwind for the companies’ quarterly performance. Also, bolt-on acquisitions are anticipated to have supported their top lines and expanded their geographical reach and product portfolio.



However, the Fed’s hawkish move to combat inflation along with rising home prices are expected to have conspired to limit buying and selling activities in the quarter. Challenges in the housing industry persist in the form of low supply levels, shortage of skilled labor and an upsurge in input prices.



Again, higher raw material costs owing to supply-chain disruptions are likely to have affected the companies’ margins. Higher land, labor and transportation costs may have been dampeners. While inflation may have limited margin upside, companies have been taking pricing actions, which should have helped them offset such headwinds to some extent.

Q3 Expectations

The overall estimate picture is not a bad one for the broader Zacks Construction sector amid challenges associated with supply-chain disruptions, inflation and transportation costs. Per the latest Earnings Trends, construction sector earnings are expected to increase 23.8% for the third quarter. The growth rate is expected to have increased from 21.4% registered in second-quarter 2022. Revenues are projected to increase 17.1%, suggesting a marginal decline from 17.3% growth registered in the prior quarter.

Which Are the Right Picks?

Given the headwinds, it is not easy to find stocks with the potential to trump earnings estimates. Here, the Zacks methodology comes in handy as it helps to identify stocks that not only boast solid fundamentals but are also poised to beat estimates this earnings season.



One can narrow down the list with the combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they report with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chances of delivering an earnings beat are as high as 70%.



Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining stocks that have the best chances of coming up with an earnings beat in their upcoming earnings announcement. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Winning Stocks

For investors willing to adopt this strategy, we have highlighted five construction stocks that may stand out this earnings season.



Based in Winchester, VA, Trex Company, Inc. TREX — which manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories — topped earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.8%.



TREX is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after market close. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +25.62%, at present.



Continued investments by customers in enhancing their outdoor living experience are likely to have aided the company’s quarterly performance. Favorable pricing/mix and focus on cost reduction efforts and production efficiencies are added positives.



Trex Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Trex Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Trex Company, Inc. Quote

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, United Rentals, Inc. URI — largest equipment rental company in the world — topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 8%.



URI is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after the closing bell. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.46%, at present.



Better fleet productivity on broad-based rental demand in non-residential construction and industrial verticals, higher total and rental revenues and stronger pricing bode well for the company’s quarterly performance.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Rentals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

Headquartered in Toledo, OH, Owens Corning OC — a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions — topped earnings estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.2%.



OC is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +4.09%, at present.



Higher demand across the markets served, structural improvements, strategic investments, strong commercial and operational execution and focus on acquisition are expected to reflect in the quarterly performance.



Owens Corning Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Owens Corning Inc price-eps-surprise | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Boise Cascade Company BCC manufactures wood products and distributes building materials. The company topped earnings estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.1%.



BCC is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. It carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of +3.29%, at present.



The acquisition of Coastal Plywood Company, the growth of EWP capacity and general line products are expected to reflect in the quarterly performance despite economic uncertainty and expected soft demand for new residential construction.



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and EPS Surprise

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-eps-surprise | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM — an Atlanta, GA-based homebuilder — topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 5.6%.



PHM is poised to beat expectations when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before the opening bell. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.18%, at present.



Solid backlog level, improved gross margin and overhead leverage are expected to have supported growth for the quarter-to-be reported.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PulteGroup, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens Corning Inc (OC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Trex Company, Inc. (TREX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.