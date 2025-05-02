5 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $600.00 $65.9K 15.4K 78.1K RDDT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $124.00 $69.4K 54 722 NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1200.00 $113.1K 1.7K 285 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $105.00 $63.0K 639 128 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $80.00 $34.8K 99 22

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.9K, with a price of $497.0 per contract. There were 15466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $342.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.1K, with a price of $3770.0 per contract. There were 1788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 168 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $534.0 per contract. There were 639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

