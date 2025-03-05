5 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $660.00 $29.0K 4.5K 7.3K GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $175.00 $33.7K 11.1K 4.5K ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $32.00 $80.0K 142 505 SBGI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $12.50 $35.8K 505 175 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $190.00 $52.8K 2.6K 98

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 4575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on March 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 11114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBGI (NASDAQ:SBGI), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 289 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 175 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 2699 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

