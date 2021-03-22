5 Commodity Stocks to Buy for the Global Rebound

The world is navigating its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and demand for goods and services is starting to return to pre-pandemic levels. That's helping to boost the price of several commodities – and the miners and other commodity stocks that produce them.

Bank of America analysts say U.S. GDP will grow 6.5% (up from a previous 6.0% forecast) after declining 3.5% in 2020. Goldman Sachs recently boosted its GDP estimates to 6.8%. Kiplinger sees GDP improving by 6.2% this year. Global estimates are rosy, too; Fitch Ratings recently upgraded global GDP growth estimates to 6.1%.

All this signals opportunity in metals, wood and other commodities.

"Continued improvement in the global economy should support robust commodity demand," say Wells Fargo Investment Institute strategists. "Moreover, supply levels likely will stay constrained in the near term, in part because last year's oil-price drops devastated weaker suppliers. The suppliers that remain may be slow to respond to increased demand, which should support higher prices."

Commodity stocks provide an additional benefit. This resurgence in economic activity is driving an uptick in inflation. Inflation causes the real value of cash savings and disposable income to drop, so investors are constantly on the lookout for investments that can grow their money in line with rising prices. Commodities can provide such a hedge.

Investors have the option of buying commodities outright via funds such as gold ETFs and silver ETFs. But you can also gain indirect exposure by purchasing commodity stocks, such as these five highly regarded picks – and in many cases, they can supply you with dividend income as well. Let's see how Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks feel about these companies.

Data is as of March 21. Dividend yields are calculated by annualizing the most recent payout and dividing by the share price.

Getty Images

Wheaton Precious Metals

Market value: $17.6 billion

$17.6 billion Dividend yield: 1.3%

1.3% TipRanks consensus price target: $52.04 (33% upside potential)

$52.04 (33% upside potential) TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM, $39.23) is a multinational precious metal streaming company boasting 23 operating mines, the majority of which are situated across North and South America. The company generates more than 90% of its revenues from gold and silver streaming, with other metals making up the balance.

"Streaming" is an arrangement in which a company agrees to purchase all or some of a mining firm's future production. This price usually is substantially lower than the market value of the commodity, providing Wheaton with potentially large profit margins, especially in an inflationary environment.

Wheaton's business model offers investors the benefit of both capital and operating cost predictability, while significantly reducing the downside risks faced by many traditional mining companies. Investors gain exposure to the underlying commodity while eliminating the typical perils of developing and operating the mines.

JPMorgan analyst Tyler Langton initiated a Buy rating on several commodity stocks on March 4, including WPM. He set his price target at $56 per share, implying 43% upside from current prices. Langton is bullish on precious metal royalty and streaming companies and makes Wheaton his top pick in this category due to its projected gold equivalent ounce (GEO) growth and exposure to silver.

"We think silver could benefit from increased green spending over time and tends to outperform gold early in the cycle given silver's exposure to industrial end markets," Langton says.

Langton believes Wheaton's strong balance sheet and free cash flow should enable the company to invest in new streams and deliver healthy returns to its shareholders through dividends. Wheaton has distributed around 30% of its operating cash flows to shareholders over the past four quarters.

Wall Street analysts seem to agree with Langton, as indicated by the Strong Buy consensus rating. To see what the rest of the analysts think, see WPM's stock forecast on TipRanks.

Getty Images

Vale

Market value: $88.5 billion

$88.5 billion Dividend yield: 4.4%

4.4% TipRanks consensus price target: $22.56 (30% upside potential)

$22.56 (30% upside potential) TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Vale (VALE, $17.25), the world's largest nickel producer and one of the largest iron ore producers, also has its fingers in other commodities, including copper, manganese, coking/thermal coal, cobalt, and precious metals. And we recently highlighted the Brazilian firm as one of the top potential infrastructure stocks should President Joe Biden's administration push a new spending plan.

Vale is already outshining expectations, as evidenced by its better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. Profits of $1.09 per share were 85% higher year-over-year and beat analysts' estimates of 90 cents. Revenues grew 48% YoY to almost $15 billion, topping consensus estimates of $14.3 billion.

And the firm expects more boom times ahead.

"Copper demand is expected to continue to grow, driven by building, construction and electrical network infrastructures," the firm said in its Q4 release. "Additionally, targeted green economy investments by governments globally have increased the demand forecast for copper in the electric vehicles and renewable energy markets."

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda set a base-case price target of $23 per share (33% upside) with an upside projection of $28 per share (62%). Broda's optimism stems from an anticipated increase in commodity prices as market demand continues to outpace supply, largely driven by China and other developing markets.

"We see Vale as providing strong exposure to structural changes in the world's iron ore markets and potential optionality around electric vehicles within its nickel assets," Broda says. "Our forecasts suggest Vale is rapidly delevering and this alongside improved corporate governance assist the investment case."

Wall Street largely agrees. Of the eight analysts who have sounded off over the past three months, seven call VALE a Buy and just one calls it a Sell. The average analyst price target of $22.56 also implies another 30% of upside – this despite the commodity stock's roughly doubling over the past year.

Furthermore, VALE scores a Perfect 10 on TipRanks' Smart Score, which suggests that the stock is expected to outperform market expectations. If you'd like to see the variety of analysts' price targets, check out the VALE analyst page on TipRanks.

Getty Images

Franco-Nevada

Market value: $23.6 billion

$23.6 billion Dividend yield: 1.0%

1.0% TipRanks consensus price target: $142.54 (15% upside potential)

$142.54 (15% upside potential) TipRanks consensus rating: Moderate Buy

Canada-based royalty and streaming company Franco-Nevada (FNV, $124.33) posted record annual results on March 11 and announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend by more than 15% during Q2 2021.

The firm closed out 2020 with zero debt and $600 million in available capital. That was despite investing $314 million in acquisitions last year. The latest addition to Franco's portfolio is a $165 million precious metals stream on gold and silver produced in an underground mine in Peru. FNV will pay 20% of the spot price per ounce of gold and silver delivered.

Following the release of FNV's results, Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury questioned the board on an earnings call about the planned mining life of the newly acquired asset. The analyst wondered why the company has only projected 15 years when it looks like there are 40 years' worth of resources on the site.

Eaun Gray, Senior Vice President of Business Development, answered that they do in fact see the potential for life well beyond the 15 years. "There is a very large resource base there. It's one of the things that we really like about the asset," he said. "We think there will be very long and fruitful mine life."

MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on FNV and set a price target of $160.28, implying 29% upside potential over the next 12 months.

MacRury's colleagues are slightly more cautious; the stock has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts polled over the past three months, with four Buys and six Holds. Things look a little more bullish when you examine the full world of covering analysts; according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has nine Buy calls (five Strong Buys and four Buys) versus nine Holds.

You can learn more about the analyst community's views on Franco-Nevada shares via TipRanks' consensus breakdown.

Getty Images

Coeur Mining

Market value: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A TipRanks consensus price target: $10.44 (5% upside potential)

$10.44 (5% upside potential) TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Coeur Mining (CDE, $9.96) is a diversified precious metals producer that employs more than 2,000 people and operates five mines across North America. With 90 years of mining experience, Coeur's expertise and track record could offer investors a healthy alternative when considering reliable commodity stocks.

CDE's share price plunged by 75% from the start of 2020 through its March lows, hitting a multiyear nadir of just below $2 per share. But it has rebounded by more than 400% since then, largely driven by rising commodity prices and a resumption of operations in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, analysts on Wall Street are still optimistic about the stock, as evidenced by a Strong Buy rating. However, a price target that's just 5% above current levels means investors might want to wait for a dip – or for analysts to adjust their targets higher.

Noble Capital Markets analyst Mark Reichman recently maintained his Buy rating and set a 12-month price target of $11.25, implying 13% upside from current levels.

"While earnings came in a little lighter than expected, operational results for the second half of 2020 were solid," Reichman said after Coeur released its 2020 earnings. "We think the company's exploration results were outstanding and the company appears to be making good progress on its Rochester expansion."

Commenting specifically on the Rochester operations, CEO Mitchell Krebs told analysts that "Rochester finished the year much stronger than it started, with fourth quarter silver production increasing nearly 40%, and gold production up almost 50% quarter-over-quarter." He added that production rates at the mine are "expected to double, driving average free cash flow to over $100 million per year."

To learn more about CDE analyst forecasts, check out the TipRanks analysts page.

Getty Images

West Fraser Timber

Market value: $8.1 billion

$8.1 billion Dividend yield: 1.0%

1.0% TipRanks consensus price target: $90.07 (37% upside potential)

$90.07 (37% upside potential) TipRanks consensus rating: Strong Buy

Not all high-potential commodity stocks are in the metals space.

Canadian forestry company West Fraser Timber (WFG, $65.57), which has been recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers, also could benefit from an inflationary environment. WFG shares are up more than 280% over the past year, and while they've mostly cooled off in 2021, analysts still see high upside from here.

West Fraser recently posted better-than-expected earnings. Surprisingly high numbers out of lumber and oriented strand board (OSB), as well as a rally in pulp prices thanks to increased Chinese demand, were the main drivers behind the strong results.

Following the earnings release, RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn (Buy) raised his price target on WFG from $85 per share to $100 (53% upside potential). Quinn believes there is "still a runway for organic growth in the U.S." as lumber and OSB prices continue to trend to new highs.

"While we don't expect prices to stay at these lofty levels, not much stands in the way over the next few months," Quinn says. "Lumber and OSB prices are currently trading at ~2.5-3.0x their historical averages, resulting in extremely high (free cash flow) generation for both commodities."

West Frasier has one of the best ratings among the commodity stocks on this list, with six analysts delivering six Buy ratings over the past three months. For more information, check out the WFG analyst consensus and price target page on TipRanks.

