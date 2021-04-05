5 College Application And Enrollment Trends To Watch For In Fall 2021

Nothing about this school year has been normal for college students.

Amid cautious campus reopenings, setbacks have arisen. In recent weeks, a college hockey game in Utica, New York, ended mid-period due to a player’s positive Covid-19 test; the University of California, Davis, offered students $75 grants to opt out of spring break travel; and the University of Delaware reported a record number of cases on campus.

Covid-19 also has led to large-scale enrollment changes. Many colleges, for example, are not requiring applicants to submit standardized test scores for fall 2021 or 2022 admission. These trends could have long-term implications for the admissions process and the college experience in general.

As high school seniors across the country start to receive offers of admission, here’s what the fall semester could look like, and what it can show us about how college has changed in one atypical year.

1. Test-optional Policies Gain Traction

The pandemic forced SAT and ACT testing sites to close and exams to be cancelled last year, prompting some high school students to apply to colleges without scores. As a result, many colleges transitioned to a “test-optional” policy, in which students can choose to submit standardized test scores for admission but will not be penalized if they don’t or rewarded if they do. Some schools are even “test-blind,” saying they won’t look at test scores at all even if a student submits them.

For fall 2021, about two-thirds of four-year colleges are either test-optional or test-blind, according to The National Center for Fair & Open Testing, a testing reform advocacy group. The trend has already extended to fall 2022. The group says 55% of four-year colleges will not require SAT or ACT scores from students applying for admission next year.

2. Selective Colleges See Jump in Applications

Applications to large, selective universities soared for the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the Common App college application organization.

In particular, through March 1, 20% more first-generation college students applied to big, selective schools—those with the lowest average acceptance rates—as did 24% more Black, Latinx, American Indian or Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander students compared to last year. International applicants to U.S. colleges in general also increased by 10%.

In a letter to collegiate members of the Common App organization, Common App president Jenny Rickard said the move toward test-optional admissions policies may have encouraged traditionally underrepresented students to apply to more selective colleges. A simultaneous trend, however, is that applications have not increased as much at public universities, and they have dropped at small public colleges, particularly those that are less selective.

3. Mental Health on Campus Remains a Concern

According to a September 2020 survey of 33,000 college students across the country conducted by Boston University, 39% were estimated to have depression, and 34% had an anxiety disorder. Emotional or mental health concerns affected academic performance for 83% of respondents in the previous month, according to the survey.

The pandemic compounded mental health challenges that already existed—and were growing—on campus. In 2019, for example, 20% of college students reported they had been diagnosed with or treated for depression in the previous year, according to the American College Health Association’s National College Health Assessment. That’s more than double the 9% of students who reported depression diagnosis or treatment in 2009.

Students will experience the effects of a year-plus of disruption to their daily lives, and the effects on their mental health, for years to come. Colleges received $40 billion in funding to help students finish their courses of study in Covid-19-safe environments as part of the most recent federal stimulus package passed in March. The fall semester will be a continued test for how administrators support students’ mental well-being as the pandemic comes to an end.

4. College Enrollment Drops Among Students from Low-income High Schools

College enrollment numbers, as opposed to application numbers, spell another troubling trend. For spring 2021, undergraduate enrollment dropped by 4.5% compared with 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Community colleges experienced the steepest decline: Enrollment was down 9.5% this spring compared to the prior year, and it was down 9.5% in fall 2020, too.

Fewer students started college in 2020-21, and low-income students have been the most impacted. In the fall, 6.8% fewer first-year students enrolled in college, the largest one-year drop recorded by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Students from low-income high schools were 2.3 times less likely to enroll in college than students from higher-income schools.

Potentially as a result of less in-school support to pursue their college plans, or the need to help make up for income shortfalls in their families, low-income students did not start college at the same rates in 2020, and spring 2021 trends appear to be similar so far.

5. Graduate Enrollment Picks Up

In graduate programs, however, enrollment has increased. This spring, enrollment in graduate programs increased by 4.3% over last spring, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That’s an even greater increase than in the fall, when enrollment rose by 2.9% compared to the previous fall. Enrollment in graduate-level certificate programs increased by 15.4% this spring, an especially large margin.

This trend could be a result of layoffs and furloughs, encouraging some workers to return to school. Some applicants also may have reevaluated their careers or interests during an extraordinary year of lockdowns, leading to changes in their professional goals.

Bottom Line

While 2020 was unprecedented in many ways, it led colleges to double down on some existing shifts, including adopting test-optional policies and acknowledging the need for mental health services. But some new issues, especially the drop in first-year college enrollment among low-income students, will require specific attention and intervention to avoid a temporary setback from becoming a longer-term problem.

