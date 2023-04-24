5 Collectibles You’ll Regret Buying

The pandemic launched a collectibles craze that sent the value of rare baseball cards, stamps, coins and even video games soaring to new highs.

But the ongoing revival hasn’t buoyed all keepsakes with the potential for high resale value.

In fact, some collectibles are downright terrible investments — and have been for a long time.

Vinyl Records

Vinyl records can be nostalgic and historic, and audiophiles can debate the superiority of their sound quality; but, in terms of collectible value, now is the time to sell, not to buy.

The Luminate U.S. Year-End Music Report for 2022 showed demand for records jumped by 4.2% last year. According to Sound Matters, that kind of growth — remarkable for any non-digital format — only added fuel to an already over-inflated market. Very few of the world’s 360-ish remaining record-pressing plants can handle large runs, and they never fully recovered from pandemic-era supply chain crunches. The average new LP now costs $30 to $40 — and anything with potential collector’s value is peaking in price.

In short, it’s an awful time to buy.

Some rare, important or unique records sell for fortunes, but they’re highly coveted and meticulously preserved. According to Saint Marie Records, condition is everything; and, because of storage requirements, fragility and sheer volume, most records are worth next to nothing.

Hummel Figurines

“The value of Hummels for the first 30 years of ownership is speculative. The only possible way you could consider a Hummel an investment is if you buy it at a heavy discount and hold on to it for 15-20 years. Then you might at least get your money back, plus a little.”

The Morning Call wrote those words in 1988 in an article attempting to sort the die-hard hobbyist collectors from the ill-advised investors who were hoarding heartwarming yet rapidly depreciating Hummel figurines.

Thirty-five years later, the story remains the same.

The market is flooded with inventory, the oceans of knock-offs are hard to spot and only the rarest vintage examples in top condition will ever command three figures or above. According to Maxsold, most Hummel figurines sell for $50 to $75.

Franklin Mint Coins and Collectibles

During the Franklin Mint’s 1960s to ’80s heyday, the company’s ads were television and magazine mainstays. According to Coin Update, its Pennsylvania headquarters was once the world’s largest private mint — and most of what came out of it is worth less than the original purchase price.

While it offered a dizzying array of medals, jewelry, sculptures, model vehicles and other collectibles, the Franklin Mint was mostly known for coins dedicated to historical figures and events.

Although it changed ownership several times and encountered a series of legal and financial setbacks, the Franklin Mint brand still exists — it’s owned by the parent company of Radio Shack and Dress Barn. Its products might make great gifts, but as far back as 1978, “60 Minutes” revealed its offerings as woefully short of collector quality with no real lasting value or secondary market, a description that remains accurate 45 years later.

‘Star Wars’ Figures

Unless it’s very old, very rare, in mint condition and sealed in its original packaging, the Chewbacca figure that your mom kept in your attic all these years is not going to make you rich. As early as 2015, The Ledger reported that the fabled “Star Wars” collectibles market was so badly saturated that nearly all prized high-dollar examples were already in private collections.

The problem with “Star Wars” collectibles is that money got in the way.

As stories began to spread about rare and unique figures selling for five and six figures, everyone became a collector. Demand climbed so high that toymakers spent decades at peak production, saturating the industry with junk masquerading as special-edition collector’s items. Today, anything made within the last 25 years is highly unlikely to be worth more than its purchase price. Most of the truly valuable figures date to the 1978-85 Kenner era — but even those have to be rare, sealed and well-preserved to bring in big money.

Old Film Cameras

When the film era gave way to digital cameras, a handful of old-school analog models became valuable collector’s items — but most became paperweights with lenses.

According to Kodak, some unique vintage film cameras can command thousands, but most sell for $30 to $200. If yours was mass-produced, it’s almost certain that it will join the mountains of old point-and-shoots that are worth little more than the sum of their parts, according to Optics Mag. Even if your camera is antique, rare or otherwise special, you shouldn’t expect to sell it for much unless it’s in excellent condition and was properly stored and maintained.

Unless you have a comprehensive understanding of these highly complex devices, their history and inner workings, good luck telling the difference.

