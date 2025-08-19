5 Collectibles Retirees Should Cash in on — Even If They’re Sentimental

Some collectibles hold not just memories but significant value. For retirees, cashing in on certain items can provide a welcome boost to their finances.

Even if they’re considered sentimental keepsakes, these pieces may be worth more in the market than tucked away in storage.

Glassware

Retirees who inherited special glassware from their parents, an aunt or grandmother as a family keepsake should definitely check the bottom of the glasses for valuable signatures, per Martha Stewart. One example is a set of Georges Briard midcentury modern glasses that can fetch from $30 to $50 per glass.

Figurines

Figurines, porcelain or otherwise, are often overlooked when thinking about valuable items. Hummel is one type of famous figurines, according to Breznikar. Retirees should look for the TMK mark or the Goebel trademark on the bottom of the figurine. Hummels are worth anywhere from $50 to thousands of dollars for some of the rare pieces. Some other names that are associated with valuable pieces are Lladro and Herend.

Vinyl Records

1960’s and 1970’s rock bands and solo artists original vinyl records can possibly be sold for several thousands of dollars. Retirees need to examine their old vinyl for names like: Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan. An Elvis Presley five record set (original 45s) from Sun Records sold for $15,000 on Aug. 7, 2016.

Stamps

Stamp collections that Retirees might have come across should be examined for rare stamps, presidential stamps or historical events. Research can be done to check which stamps are more valuable, per Ask Antique Experts. A 1903 one-cent, green Ben Franklin stamp sells for $0.25 to $20, Appraisily reported, and a 1857 one-cent, blue, type III Franklin stamp could sell from $1,850 to $15,000.

Baseball Cards

Lots of kids traded baseball cards and still do today. Now is the time for retirees to locate their old cards and see if any of those saved baseball cards really are treasures. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card has been estimated to be worth over $13 million dollars, according to Money Digest.

