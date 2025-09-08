5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally

Clean energy stocks have been a steady theme and trend, gaining excitement for several years. Some of the market's most exciting and volatile names in recent years have belonged to this space. Perhaps most notable and the first to come to mind is Tesla.

After a bruising stretch of elevated interest rates, supply chain snags, and policy flip-flops weighed heavily on growth-oriented sustainable energy companies, the sector is likely beginning to find new life in the second half of the year. We’ve seen this recently with several solar names beginning to outperform on the quarter. With investors now looking ahead to lower rates, along with continued innovation and investment in solar, wind, storage, and hydrogen, several clean energy players are starting to shine once again.

Compounding this momentum are plummeting costs for solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries, making the transition more economically viable than ever. Meanwhile, corporate giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are doubling down on net-zero commitments through clean power deals, further fueling long-term demand. Among the leaders are five very different companies. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Each of them specializes and excels in a distinct clean energy field, and together they highlight both the diversity of the sector and the reasons investors are paying closer attention.

Tesla: More Than Just an EV Company

Tesla, while best known as the electric vehicle pioneer, is also a significant clean and green energy force beyond its cars. The company is a major producer of solar panels and has established itself as a leader in energy storage with its Powerwall and Powerpack products. These solutions help stabilize power grids while also allowing homes and businesses to maximize their renewable energy use. Tesla’s integration of EVs, solar, and energy storage under one brand makes it unique among clean energy players.

From a technical perspective, Tesla’s stock has been consolidating for several months, with $350 and $365 acting as primary resistance levels. Recently, however, the stock has shown signs of pushing toward a breakout. If it can base above the mid-$360s, it might finally be ready to move higher.

Investor sentiment was given a further jolt of momentum after the board unveiled an unprecedented compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, worth up to $1 trillion if he hits ambitious performance milestones. That announcement has added fuel to Tesla’s already bullish setup as both an EV and clean energy leader.

NextEra Energy: A Clean Energy Titan

NextEra Energy is widely recognized as the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from wind and solar, operating through subsidiaries like Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, the company owns thousands of wind turbines across North America and boasts one of the largest solar portfolios in the world.

Unlike many growth-oriented clean energy names, NextEra offers investors steady growth, a strong balance sheet, and a reliable dividend. It currently sports a yield of 3.2% and has an impressive track record of 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. While the stock is down just over 1% year-to-date, it has delivered consistent earnings beats over the past two quarters.

Analysts remain optimistic despite its underperformance, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $84, implying nearly 20% potential upside. From a technical perspective, investors will be watching for the stock to reclaim its 200-day moving average and eventually push above resistance near $77, which could set the stage for a longer-term trend reversal.

Sunrun: Residential Solar Leader

Sunrun is the leading provider of residential solar systems in the United States. Making it easier for homeowners to adopt solar through installations, leases, and battery storage solutions. This model helps reduce upfront costs for customers and provides flexibility by allowing stored energy to be used during peak hours or outages.

After lagging for much of the past year, Sunrun has turned into one of 2025’s breakout clean energy names. The stock is up an impressive 96% year-to-date and has surged more than 115% on the quarter. Strong earnings have played a central role in driving that momentum.

In the first quarter, the company reported an EPS of 20 cents compared to expectations of -34 cents, alongside revenue of $504.3 million versus the expected $485.2 million. The second quarter delivered an even bigger surprise, with EPS of $1.07 compared to an estimated loss of -9 cents, while revenue of $569.3 million topped forecasts of $559.4 million.

Institutional ownership has also been a key driver of confidence. Nearly 92% of Sunrun’s shares are institutionally held, and over the past twelve months, the company recorded $773 million in inflows versus $562 million in outflows.

That strong backing highlights how major investors are positioning themselves behind Sunrun as a leader in the residential solar space. With demand rising and momentum sharply in its favor, the stock has gone from a laggard to a leader in a matter of months.

First Solar: U.S. Manufacturing Powerhouse

First Solar has established itself as one of the largest solar manufacturers in the United States. Its focus is on thin-film photovoltaic technology and large-scale solar projects. Its U.S. base has become a distinct advantage as government incentives increasingly favor American-made products.

A sizable backlog of orders and continued efficiency improvements add to its strong long-term positioning.

Shares have gained 25% this quarter alone, supported by earnings that came in well ahead of expectations. In its most recent report, First Solar delivered EPS of $3.18 compared to $2.66 expected, while revenue of $1.10 billion topped forecasts of $1.04 billion.

At a forward P/E ratio of just 8.8, the stock still looks attractively valued relative to its growth prospects. Analysts remain broadly bullish, with 28 covering the stock and rating it a Moderate Buy, while consensus price targets point to more than 10% potential upside.

Plug Power: Hydrogen’s Speculative Bet

Plug Power represents the hydrogen side of clean energy innovation. It specializes in fuel cell systems that can replace conventional batteries in electric vehicles, forklifts, and heavy-duty trucks. Partnerships with Amazon and Walmart have helped validate its technology, underscoring hydrogen’s potential in logistics and industrial applications.

The company continues to struggle with profitability. However, its recent results reflect that. Losses of 21 cents per share in the first quarter and 20 cents in the second quarter both came in wider than expected. Even so, Plug Power remains a popular speculative name due to its role as a pioneer in the hydrogen economy. Its elevated short interest of nearly 30% of the float as of mid-August adds another layer of volatility. If the clean energy sector continues to gain traction, PLUG could see sharp upside swings driven by short covering. For now, though, the stock looks better suited for traders than for long-term investors.

Clean Energy’s Next Chapter

The clean energy sector is regaining momentum after a difficult stretch, and companies like Sunrun, First Solar, and Tesla are leading the way alongside broader industry heavyweights. Each plays a different role in shaping the future of solar, storage, and hydrogen, while offering investors distinct ways to gain exposure to the energy transition.

With costs declining and adoption broadly increasing, the sector may be entering its next green rally. Still, with industry-specific challenges and some political uncertainty lingering around clean energy policies, investors should tread carefully and consider whether this momentum marks the start of a sustained rally or merely a short-lived relief bounce.

While volatility will remain part of the journey, the long-term growth drivers and recent market momentum are in the already-in-place sector. So, for investors interested in the clean energy space, the market might indicate that now is the time to pay attention again.

