5  Classic Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in the Summer of 2025

Classic car values are always shifting, but this summer, several iconic models are set for significant price drops. Economic pressures, changing buyer demographics, and high maintenance costs are driving down demand for many pre-1980s classics.

Read Next: I’m a Car Expert: 5 Most Improved Luxury Cars That Are Now Worth Your Money

Find Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Lauren Fix, automotive expert at Car Coach Reports, explained that younger collectors are prioritizing modern classics from the 1980s and 1990s, leaving older, high-maintenance cars behind.

Inflation and uncertain consumer confidence are also making buyers more selective, especially as restoration expenses continue to climb. A 2024 WCShipping report, citing Hagerty and Classic Valuer data, found nearly half of classic car models lost 10-20% in value.

Here are five classic cars that are expected to see the steepest price declines in the summer of 2025, along with the reasons behind these changes.

Ferrari 308/328 (1975-1989)

The Ferrari 308 and 328, once icons of 1980s style and television fame, are now facing a market correction. Collectors are shifting their attention to rarer Ferraris or moving up to 1990s models like the F355, leaving the 308 and 328 with fewer interested buyers. Classic Cars Magazine notes that oversupply and high maintenance costs are pushing prices down, especially for mid-tier and driver-quality examples.

Fix expects the average 308 prices to drop from $60,000-$100,000 to $45,000-$75,000, with non-concours cars seeing the steepest declines. For enthusiasts, this summer could bring some of the best deals on these classic Ferraris in years, especially as sellers become more motivated to move inventory.

Aston Martin DB4/DB5/DB6 (1958-1970)

The Aston Martin DB4, DB5 and DB6 have long been seen as the pinnacle of British automotive luxury, especially the DB5 with its James Bond legacy. However, demand for these high-maintenance, high-cost vehicles is fading as younger collectors look to more modern, affordable classics. According to auto mechanic and JustAnswer expert Chris Pyle, non-American classics normally see price drops because they are less looked at by potential buyers.

The DB5’s allure has softened, and the market is now saturated with restored examples, pushing prices down. As a result, expect to see notable price drops for all but the rarest, concours-quality cars. For buyers, this summer could be the best chance in years to own a legendary Aston Martin at a relative bargain.

Chevrolet Corvette C3 (1968-1982)

The Chevrolet Corvette C3, a favorite among American muscle car fans, is experiencing softening demand and falling prices in 2025. Oversupply of lower-quality examples and shifting interest toward newer C4 and C5 models, which offer better performance and value, are contributing to the decline. Hagerty’s auction data shows that muscle cars like the C3 are trailing in appreciation compared to modern classics, and economic uncertainty is making buyers more cautious.

According to Fix, non-Stingray or high-mileage C3s are expected to drop 10-20 percent in value, with average prices falling from $20,000-$30,000 to $15,000-$25,000. For those looking for a classic American sports car, this summer could be an ideal time to buy a C3 at a discount.

Jaguar E-Type (1961-1975)

The Jaguar E-Type, once hailed as one of the most beautiful cars ever made, is now facing reduced demand and falling prices. Fix says less desirable Series II and III E-Types, especially coupes and less pristine convertibles, could decrease 15-20% in price.

Basically, high maintenance costs and a market flooded with restored examples are making it harder for sellers to command premium prices. Jaguar’s rebrand and shift toward electric vehicles have also dampened enthusiasm for its classic models, especially among younger buyers, according to Topgear by BBC. For collectors, this summer could offer the rare chance to acquire an E-Type at a price not seen in years.

Porsche 911 (Air-Cooled, 1964-1989)

Air-cooled Porsche 911s have long been collector favorites, but the market is cooling for certain models in 2025. Hagerty reports that economic developments and changing consumer tastes are affecting older, non-iconic air-cooled Porsche 911 prices, especially as demand rises for water-cooled 911s. Maintenance costs and a saturated market are adding pressure, especially for high-mileage or less rare examples.

Fix expects base or driver-quality air-cooled 911s to drop 10-15 percent, with prices falling from $40,000-$70,000 to $35,000-$60,000. For buyers, this summer could be the right moment to finally own a classic Porsche at a more accessible price point.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Classic Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in the Summer of 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.