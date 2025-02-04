5 Cities You Should Consider Relocating To With Trump in Office

Elections have winners and losers. And that can go for states and cities as well. Although President Trump is known for being unpredictable, he did make a lot of promises on the campaign trail.

Many of those made it to the 20-point Agenda 47, his official campaign platform. Some of these policies could have an impact on the job market and opportunities.

Check Out: 4 Ways Trump’s Win Could Affect the Housing Market in 2025

Try This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Based on a few of those policies, here are five cities that might flourish during his presidency.

San Francisco and New York City

It might seem counterintuitive, but these blue cities might be a good spot to land in the next few years, at least for those in the service industry. No. 6 on Trump’s Agenda 47 promises no taxes on tips, which would greatly benefit every restaurant server and bartender, as well as many other tip-dependent workers. A 2024 CouponBirds survey found that 6 out of 10 service workers rely on tips for 30% or more of their income, and a 2018 National Employment Law Project study found that 58.5% of waiters’ wages come from tips.

Servers might want to check out San Francisco, which has more than 5,000 full-service restaurants. With a population of nearly 4.5 million, San Francisco is No. 1 in restaurants per capita for the entire nation, according to Insider Monkey.

New York City has a stunning 19,550 full-service restaurants, according to Insider Monkey. That makes the Big Apple the big leader in sheer number of eateries, and a decent place for a waiter to find a tax-free tipping job.

For You: Trump Wants To Eliminate Social Security Taxes: 3 Moves Retirees Should Make This Winter

Fort Worth, Texas

No. 12 on Agenda 47 is a pledge to “strengthen and modernize our military, making it, without question, the strongest and most powerful in the world.” It sounds like an increase in Department of Defense (DOD) and military hardware spending could occur in the near future.

And that sounds like good news for Fort Worth, Texas, home to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, a unit of Lockheed Martin — which took in an eye-popping $23.4 billion in DOD spending in Texas in 2022, the last year on record, according to 24/7 Wall St. That was more than half the state’s $45.6 billion in DOD contracts, the highest in the nation.

Fort Worth’s Lockheed Martin facility is known for the development and assembly of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, the most advanced multi-role fighter in the world.

Houston and Pittsburgh

Making the top five, at No. 4 on Trump’s Agenda 47 is a pledge to make America the dominant energy producer in the world. This would likely mean ramping up oil and natural gas production. A few states in particular could prosper greatly, chief among them Texas and Pennsylvania.

It only stands to reason that Houston, also known as the “Energy Capital of the World” due to its dominance in the oil and gas industry, stands to benefit from Trump’s agenda. The city boasts more than 600 exploration and production firms, 1,100 oilfield service companies, and over 180 pipeline transportation sites. Oil and gas are big in the Lone Star State, and under Trump, they might get supersized.

Another potential winner is Pittsburgh, which has a long history of being a leader in natural gas. Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania have dominated the sector since the mid-19th century. And while the area is now also focused on renewable energy sources, Trump’s victory could spell a rejuvenation of past ways.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cities You Should Consider Relocating To With Trump in Office

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.