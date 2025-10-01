5 Cities Where You Could Possibly Buy a Home Below Market Value in 2025

Buying a home can still be out of reach, even if you’ve been diligently saving money for this goal. Currently the national average home price sits at around $363,505, according to Zillow.

The promising news is that there are still a handful of U.S. cities where you can still find homes for below market value. In some cases, you can find homes that are more than $200,000 below the national average.

Granted, these may not be the first cities people immediately think of when it comes to purchasing a home there. However, the below five cities offer some unique amenities and advantages in addition to more budget-friendly housing options.

Also here are six tips to finding a bargain house.

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo has one of the most affordable housing markets in the country, with average home values priced around $128,602, according to Zillow data. Yes, that’s about $235,000 below the national average.

This city offers more than low housing prices. You have Lake Erie close by, offering you access to plenty of outdoor recreation. For those wanting cultural amenities, there’s the Toledo Museum of art, known for its glass collection. You may be able to find something you like in a place that offers a blend of small city living and a variety of amenities.

Detroit

Detroit has been known as the Motor City and for a more turbulent past. However, in recent years the city it’s undergone a dramatic revival. The effort in downtown development has brought in new entertainment venues, restaurants and more jobs.

Perhaps because of the continuing changes, the housing market here is still incredibly affordable. It’s probably one of the most affordable large cities, with average home values at $80,676. If you’re willing to take a chance on a city that’s hopefully changing for the better, Detroit could be worth taking a second look.

Cleveland

Yes, it’s home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But Cleveland also offers homes around $246,000 below the national average, with Zillow data showing that average home values are about $117,722. And if you happen to be a music fan and want to have high quality care, Cleveland is also home to the Cleveland Orchestra and the Cleveland Clinic.

Aberdeen, South Dakota

Aberdeen has the nickname “Hub City” because of the intersection of nine different railroad lines that mimicked the spokes on a wheel. Plus this place can be a great spot for those who love the outdoors and want to try out small-town living. The average home value is about $238,567, still a good amount under the national average.

As for specific amenities, you’ve got the Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge where you can find birdwatching and outdoor enthusiasts. There are also local community organizations that can help you meet new people.

North Port, Florida

Not many think of Florida as an affordable state, but you can find pockets of it. North Port is one of them.

Though the average home value is the highest on this list at $314,543, homes are still around $50,000 below national averages. If you’ve wanted to be in the Gulf Coast area, you’re well within the Sarasota metropolitan area.

