5 Cities Where You Can Retire for $2,000 a Month and Enjoy All Four Seasons

Want to retire in the U.S. on just $2,000 a month, and enjoy all four seasons?

It’s certainly a challenge, given that the rent alone costs more than that as a nationwide average ($2,100 per Zillow). Still, it can be done — if you don’t mind pinching pennies outside of your housing payment.

Try these U.S. cities where you can retire for $2,000 a month plus a bonus city overseas for good measure.

Wichita, Kansas

Average one-bedroom rent: $821 (Apartments.com)

While not a sprawling metropolis, Wichita still boasts a metro area population of 661,217, according to the Census Bureau data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. It sees hot summers with highs in the low 90s, and relatively mild winters with highs in the 40s, per Weather Spark.

Affordability aside, Wichita features a friendly vibe, strong sense of community and growing arts scene.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average one-bedroom rent: $897

With a metro area sporting over a million people, Tulsa’s bigger than most Americans expect.

Like Wichita, Tulsa gets hot in the summer, and sees milder winters with highs in the 40s. Retirees can enjoy hiking, abundant lakes, plenty of green space, and a vibrant cultural scene.

Des Moines, Iowa

Average one-bedroom rent: $990

The Des Moines metro population is also nothing to sneeze at, with over three-quarters of a million people.

Retirees also appreciate its low crime rates, relaxed pace, abundant outdoor recreation, and rich cultural amenities from museums to art galleries.

Highs reach average temperatures in the mid-80s in the peak of summer, and the low 30s in winter.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Average one-bedroom rent: $1,113

Cincinnati pushes the boundaries of affordability for living on a $2,000 monthly budget. But retirees willing to live on a leaner budget can enjoy a metropolitan city with major league sports teams, world-class museums and an international airport.

In fact, over 2.3 million people call Cincinnati home. They enjoy a diverse food scene, plenty of festivals and a thriving waterfront. Like Des Moines, residents get cooler weather than Tulsa or Wichita, with summer highs averaging in the 80s and winter highs in the 30s.

Budapest, Hungary

Average one-bedroom rent: $751

Willing to move overseas to stretch your dollar further?

You can live a rich life in beautiful Budapest. The average rent in the historic city center costs around $750, per Numbeo, and in the suburbs you can rent an average one-bedroom apartment for just $578.

Budapest offers an extremely rich history, with the western Buda side of the Danube river having a distinctly Austrian feel, and the Pest side of the city feeling more Eastern European in the best possible sense.

Highs in the summer average in the 80s, while highs reach the 30s in the winter.

Consider booking a flight to visit — and perhaps tearing up your return ticket if you fall in love.

