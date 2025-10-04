5 Cities Where You Can Retire for $1,500 a Month and Enjoy All Four Seasons

Retiring on a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to give up comfort or the beauty of experiencing all four seasons. While many people assume they’ll need a hefty nest egg to enjoy a balanced retirement lifestyle, certain U.S. cities prove otherwise. With monthly expenses around $1,500, you can stretch your money further without sacrificing quality of life.

Read More: How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 65

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

However, according to Linda Ta Yonemoto, a financial wellness coach and founder of Good For You Money, “Retiring on $1,500 per month per person and experiencing all four seasons is challenging, and there are tradeoffs. You may need to choose a smaller space, share costs with a partner or roommate, or live further away from larger healthcare facilities, hospitals and amenities.”

But if you’re willing to adjust your lifestyle, these cities offer a balance of affordability and year-round activities in retirement.

Mesquite, Nevada

If you want an active outdoor lifestyle, Mesquite is an affordable city to retire in. According to Apartments.com, rent averages around $950, and you can enjoy year-round activities like golfing, hiking, and exploring nearby Red Rock Canyon.

“Just over one hour from Las Vegas, Mesquite attracts retirees because of its 55-plus communities and outdoor lifestyle. Summers can be in the triple digits. Spring and fall are pleasant. Winters are more mild with rare frost and snow,” said Ta Yonemoto. “The city has Mesa View Hospital, and Mesquite’s proximity to Las Vegas means greater access to other healthcare when needed.

Discover Next: ‘You’ll Run Out of Money in 20 Years’ — Why Retirees Are Rethinking Their Savings Strategy

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo provides a balance of affordability, culture, and good healthcare access. With rents averaging around $804, it’s one of the most cost-effective cities to retire in for $1,500 a month. “Retirees can enjoy snowy winters, colorful falls, and warm summers perfect for trips to Lake Erie,” said Ta Yonemoto.

Beyond the seasons, “the city has cultural amenities like the Toledo Museum of Art. The Metroparks system earned the 2020 National Gold Medal Award, the most prestigious award in the industry.”

Erie, Pennsylvania

If you want lakeside living without paying coastal prices, you may find Erie appealing. Rent for a one-bedroom is typically under $923, and the city’s location along Lake Erie makes it easy to enjoy beaches in summer, colorful falls, snowy winters, and breezy springs.

“You get four authentic seasons, many outdoor recreational activities and a community that can make you feel at home. It’s proof that you can maintain your retirement budget while still living near the water,” said Trevor Houston, founder of ClearPath Wealth Strategies.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne is another city with a low cost of living. A one-bedroom apartment costs about $960, and you can benefit from both reliable healthcare and plenty of outdoor recreation.

“The Parkview Health system and Lutheran Hospital serve the area, and the city’s Rivergreenway Trail offers 24 miles of scenic biking and walking,” said Ta Yonemoto. “Winters are snowy, summers are warm, and fall brings vibrant colors. Retirees can stay connected with community programs, which offer ways to stay active and social.”

Youngstown, Ohio

“Youngstown has one of the lowest average rents in the country, often under $800 for a one-bedroom,” said Houston. This leaves room in your budget for groceries, healthcare, and other essentials. “This area provides you with autumn leaves, winter snow, and an active community at an affordable price.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cities Where You Can Retire for $1,500 a Month and Enjoy All Four Seasons

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.