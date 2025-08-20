Inflation drives up prices over time, but in some U.S. cities, home values have surged far beyond what inflation alone would justify. In fact, prices have more than doubled since 2015 in several major markets.

Find Out: 7 Housing Markets Where Home Values Could Plummet

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

A recent Zoocasa analysis compared inflation-adjusted 2015 home prices to actual 2025 prices across 50 metro areas. The results reveal where housing costs have outpaced inflation the most.

Here are the five cities with the biggest gaps between expected and actual home prices.

1. San Jose, California

2015 median home price adjusted for inflation: $1,223,343

$1,223,343 Actual median home price in 2025: $2,020,000

Explore More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

2. San Francisco

2015 median home price adjusted for inflation: $1,017,142

$1,017,142 Actual median home price in 2025: $1,320,000

3. San Diego

2015 median home price adjusted for inflation: $693,635

$693,635 Actual median home price in 2025: $1,036,500

4. Los Angeles

2015 median home price adjusted for inflation: $590,874

$590,874 Actual median home price in 2025: $862,600

5. New York

2015 median home price adjusted for inflation: $528,212

$528,212 Actual median home price in 2025: $725,300

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Far Outpacing Inflation

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.