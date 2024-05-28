5 Cities That the Middle Class Love

About half of the American population is considered middle class. If you’re part of that class, you know where you live in the United States can greatly impact your quality of life.

With that in mind, the research group Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity (LISEP) ranked the 50 largest U.S. metro statistical areas that offer the best and worst quality of life for the middle class.

The study ranked the livability of each city based on its true cost of living, true weekly earnings and the true rate of unemployment out of the population. Here’s a look at some of the best U.S. metro areas for the middle class.

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

According to the report, the San Jose area is the best place for the middle class. According to CNBC, “While the cost of necessities for a family of four in the area has increased some 75% since 2005 — from about $67,000 to $117,500 — the typical worker has gained nearly 20% in purchasing power during that same time.”

On average, households in the area have more than 25% of their income left after paying for essentials.

2. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

The second best place in the U.S. for the middle class is the metro area in Austin, Texas. Workers here have a true weekly income of $1,126. The average household typically has about a quarter of their income remaining after the cost of necessities.

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Another California metro area makes the list – and this one may surprise you. After all, San Francisco has long been known for its pricey housing market. However, the report said this is another metro area that the middle class loves – and that wages more than offset the high cost of living.

4. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland

The final two metro areas in the top five are based on the East Coast. If you’re looking for a good metro area with affordability, try the Baltimore area. Here you’ll find good neighbors and a great quality of life for the middle class.

5. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

The Washington, D.C. area rounds out the list of top five cities that the middle class loves. In addition to affordability, the area has rich cultural offerings and a vibrant city life.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Cities That the Middle Class Love

