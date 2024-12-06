5 Cheapest New Cars to Buy in 2025

With a new year comes a slew of new car models for shoppers to choose from — so much so that a trip to the local car lot can be more than a little overwhelming. It can be all the more difficult for shoppers looking to save, as car prices increase with inflation with each passing year. Finding a new car with decent gas mileage, technical reliability and basic affordability can feel almost impossible — if you don’t do your research.

Luckily, The Car Space has recently compiled a listing of 2025’s most affordable and reliable car models for the discerning buyer. From that list, GOBanking Rates has culled the five best rides for your buck — these are the cars to save money with in 2025.

Volkswagen Jetta:

MSRP: $22,000

The 2025 Jetta comes loaded with an updated infotainment system, a redesigned front end, smooth handling, adaptive cruise control and lane assistance. While the Jetta isn’t known for turbocharged acceleration on the highway, The Car Space notes that it truly exceeds at city driving. Meanwhile, Car and Driver praised the Jetta for its roomy interior, affordability and fuel efficiency.

Mazda 3

MSRP: $23,000

Available as a sedan or a hatchback, the Mazda 3 can be loaded with the i-ACTIVE all-wheel drive system for advanced handling during inclement conditions, has a rather sleek design, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and — best of all — a very affordable price. Edmunds recently praised the 3 for confident handling and turbocharged engine.

Toyota Corolla

MSRP: $23,000

The Car Space notes that it’s hard to go wrong with the Corolla — the 2025 model is one of the most affordable and reliable compact cars on the market. The Corolla is known for being a smooth, responsive ride, with a stylish outer design and an interior defined by a mix of comfort and technology. Further, Edmunds ranked the Corolla highly for its smooth ride, sleek interior, comfort and advanced safety features.

Honda Civic

MSRP: $24,000

The Honda Civic isn’t like other compact cars, The Car Space praised, thanks to its polished, lovely design coupled with Honda’s long legacy of sturdy reliability. The Honda is a mix of sporty stylishness and everyday practicality, all bound together with Honda’s time-tested durability — with both standard and hybrid editions. Car and Driver went so far as to note that the Civic’s outer design makes the car look far pricier than its low starting price.

Mazda CX-30

MSRP: $24,000

The CX30 rises above the subcompact SUV segment due to a number of factors per The Car Space — with those factors being its sleek, upscale design, its versatility, its powerful engine, its adaptive cruise control and luxurious interior. Edmunds also praised the CX-30 for its mix of sophistication and sportiness, with a “striking” look and a suprising amount of storage space.

